India vs New Zealand 1st Test: India created a remarkable piece of Test history against New Zealand in Wellington as all five of their top-order batters registered half-centuries in the same innings. The feat, achieved for the first time in an away Test, came during India’s dominant batting display on Day 3 at the Basin Reserve.

India finished Saturday’s play at 486/4 in 125 overs, building a 118-run lead over New Zealand after the hosts were dismissed for 368 in their first innings. KL Rahul led the charge with a magnificent 136, while Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant also crossed the 50-run mark.

The achievement is particularly significant because it is only the fifth time in India’s Test history that their top five batters have all scored at least 50 runs in the same innings. However, the previous four instances had all come on home soil. Rahul and company have now made history in New Zealand.

India Create History With Five Half-Centuries In Wellington

The Indian top five produced a collective batting effort, with each batter making a substantial contribution:

Yashasvi Jaiswal – 85 off 89 balls: The left-handed opener provided an aggressive start, striking 16 boundaries before being caught by Tom Blundell off Matt Henry.

KL Rahul – 136 off 290 balls: Rahul anchored the innings with a patient century, hitting nine fours and two sixes. He shared a 130-run opening stand with Jaiswal and added another 165 runs with Padikkal.

Devdutt Padikkal – 80 off 175 balls: Batting at No. 3, Padikkal built a crucial partnership with Rahul and struck 10 boundaries before falling to Kyle Jamieson.

Shubman Gill – 98 off 146 balls: The India captain narrowly missed a century after hitting nine fours and two sixes. Jacob Duffy dismissed him at 486/4, ending his 100-run stand with Pant.

Rishabh Pant – 55 not out off 62 balls: Pant continued India’s momentum in the final session, reaching his half-century with five fours and two sixes. He remained unbeaten at stumps.

Every Instance Of India’s Top Five Scoring 50-Plus In A Test Innings

The Wellington effort is the fifth occasion on which all five of India’s top-order batters have reached at least 50 in a single Test innings. Here is a look at all five instances, including the latest achievement:

1. Against Australia – Kolkata, March 18-21, 1998

VVS Laxman – 95



Navjot Singh Sidhu – 97



Rahul Dravid – 86



Sachin Tendulkar – 79



Mohammad Azharuddin – 163

2. Against New Zealand – Mohali, October 10-14, 1999

Devang Gandhi – 75



Sadagoppan Ramesh – 73



Rahul Dravid – 144



Sachin Tendulkar – 126



Sourav Ganguly – 164

3. Against Sri Lanka – Mumbai (Brabourne Stadium), December 2-6, 2009

Murali Vijay – 87



Virender Sehwag – 293



Rahul Dravid – 74



Sachin Tendulkar – 53



VVS Laxman – 62

4. Against England – Dharamsala, March 7-9, 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal – 57



Rohit Sharma – 103



Shubman Gill – 110



Devdutt Padikkal – 65



Sarfaraz Khan – 56

5. Against New Zealand – Wellington, November 19-23, 2026

Yashasvi Jaiswal – 85



KL Rahul – 136



Devdutt Padikkal – 80



Shubman Gill – 98



Rishabh Pant – 55 not out

KL Rahul Adds Another Milestone With New Zealand Century

Rahul’s 136 was another major highlight of India’s innings. The right-hander became only the third Indian batter, after Sunil Gavaskar and Surinder Amarnath, to score a century in his maiden Test innings in New Zealand.

Gavaskar and Amarnath achieved the feat during their first Test in the country at Auckland in 1976, scoring 116 and 124 respectively.

Rahul’s Wellington hundred also completed a significant personal milestone: he became the fifth Indian batter to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries — South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

With Pant still at the crease alongside Anshul Kamboj at stumps, India will look to extend their advantage when play resumes on Day 4.