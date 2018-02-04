The duo of Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang, which terrorised the German outfits couple of years ago, look set to repeat their on-field exploits again but in different colours this time. While ending the speculation about his departure by signing a new contract, Mesut Ozil will be a force to reckon with in Arsenal's challenge in coming weeks.

After losing miserably to Swansea during their last Premier League outing, Arsenal returned back to winning ways by crushing Everton 5-1 on Saturday night at Emirates Stadium. The atmosphere at the stadium was full of energy and vigour due to several reasons. It was the home debut for winter signings Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Mesut Ozil had only recently committed his future at the north London club for a long term.

The match was also special for Theo Walcott, who made his return to Emirates stadium in Everton shirt for the first time, but he would like to forget the outing as his side suffered a shambolic hammering. Apart from the highly-anticipated debuts, it was Aaron Ramsey who ran riots in the middle of the field and single-handedly demolished the Toffees bagging himself a hat-trick of goals.

Let’s talk about 5 takeaways from Arsenal vs Everton match:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The 55 million pounds acquisition has all the potential to change the fortunes of Arsenal with his blistering pace and lethal touch in front of goal. The former Borussia Dortmund hitman was largely futile against Everton but whenever he was presented with an opportunity, he posed a potent threat.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

The Armenian’s debut was relatively underwhelming but with the arrival of Aubameyang, he was back to his prime. The flamboyant attacking midfielder pulled the strings with Mesut Ozil in the midfield and grabbed a treble of assists against Everton. He, along with Auba, showed a glimpse of happier times that are to come for Arsenal.

Mesut Ozil

Slammed for his languid body language, the German superstar has assisted the most number of goals since his arrival at the Emirates in 2013. There was an air of uncertainty about his future at the club but he cleared it by signing a long-term contract. He has been a key figure in Arsene Wenger’s plan and if Arsenal gets to taste any major success, he sure would be an indispensable part of it.

Petr Cech

The 34-year-old veteran was abysmal during Swansea game and looked a little shaky against Everton as well. He has committed highest number of errors leading to a goal in the current Premier League campaign and apparently, his best days are behind him. Although he might have a couple of top-flight seasons left in him, Wenger should start looking for a replacement who can fill in his big gloves.

Defensive Midfielder woes continue

Arsenal sold their only defensive midfielder in Francis Coquelin to Valencia this January and Mohamed Elneny is the closest anchor man they have got now. The back four of Arsenal are often found struggling with the structure and can be seen putting their body on the line to recover balls. Wenger desperately needs a holding midfielder who can break up play, give time to his defenders to reorganise and provide adequate steel in the abundantly creative midfield.