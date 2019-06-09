Australian opener David Warner hit on the head of an Indian-origin bowler named Jaykishan Plaha in Australia's net practice session on Saturday. Later, in the press conference, Australian opener Aaron Finch said, the young guy seems to be in pretty good spirits at this moment. Finch agreed that net bowlers should take more safety precautions.

Australian opener David Warner hit on the head of an Indian-origin bowler named Jaykishan Plaha in Australia’s net practice session on Saturday. Australian opener ‘shaken up’ after the incident took place ahead of their high-voltage clash against India. After being hit, Jay Kishan Plaha dropped to the ground as he was trying to stop a half-volley of David Warner. Plaha had to hospitalized after the incident.

Later, in the press conference Australian opener Aaron Finch said, Warner was pretty shaken up after the incident. He also said, the young guy seems to be in pretty good spirits at this moment. Finch agreed that net bowlers should take more safety precautions.

In 2014, Australian cricketer Phil Hughes was fatally hit in the neck by a bouncer by bowled by Sean Abbot. Hughes died after two days of emergency surgery. This horrible incident took place just three days before his 26th birthday.

However, Finch told in a press conference on Saturday that his team is on full of confidence from the way they batted against India during their 3-2 ODI series victory in March.

Australia needs to find a way to negate the treat of Jasprit Bumrah who has bowled brilliantly in India’s last match against South Africa.

Finch said that Bumrah is a world class bowler. Australian batsmen are mentally and physically prepared to face him.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who claimed 4-51 in the last match against South Africa, can also prove to be a big threat to Australia.

Finch said Chahal bowled brilliantly in the last match. He got some quick wickets in his first few overs which is a dream for any leg spinner.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App