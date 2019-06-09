Fugitive liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya, who is facing extradition proceedings in the UK, was seen attending in the World Cup match of India playing against Australia at the Kennington Oval in London. Mallya fled to the UK on March 2, 2016. India has filed an extradition request against him. His appeal against the extradition order will be heard by the London High Court on July 2. The 63-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss, known as an avid cricket fan, often shows his love for cricket on his twitter account as well.

The controversial businessman said that he is there to watch the game and also claimed that he is preparing for the next hearing which is scheduled in July, reported ANI.

Vijay Mallya is accused of defrauding 9,000 crore rupees. The UK home office and the Westminister Court had ordered his extradition over charges of money laundering, fraud, and conspiracy. Earlier, Mallya tried to convince the court that he was a victim of a political conspiracy. The 63-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss is known as an avid cricket fan. He often shows his love for cricket on his twitter account as well.

London: Vijay Mallya arrives at The Oval cricket ground to watch #IndvsAus match; says, "I am here to watch the game." #WorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/3eCK1wQHDq — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2019

Mallya fled to the UK on March 2, 2016. India has filed an extradition request against him. His appeal against the extradition order will be heard by the London High Court on July 2.

Indian Government is trying to explore all legal option to bring Mallya back in India so that the government can make him face money laundering and fraud charges against him.

His son Siddharth Mallya also posted a picture in his Facebook profile where he was seen at the Kennington Oval enjoying the match between India vs Australia with his father Vijay Mallya.

The liquor tycoon known for is lavish lifestyle is not attending a cricket for the first time. He is a regular face at the cricket ground when the Indian cricket team toured England.

Last year, Mallya attended the final day of the fifth Test between India and England at the Oval. In 2017, he was seen in the VIP seat of the stadium during the Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan.

