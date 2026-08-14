LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > 53 Years On, Farokh Engineer Still Awaits Padma Shri; Jay Shah Promises Help

53 Years On, Farokh Engineer Still Awaits Padma Shri; Jay Shah Promises Help

Former India cricketer Farokh Engineer says he is still waiting for the Padma Shri, 53 years after he was informed that the honour had been announced for him.

53 Years On, Farokh Engineer Still Awaits Padma Shri; Jay Shah Promises Help. Photo X
53 Years On, Farokh Engineer Still Awaits Padma Shri; Jay Shah Promises Help. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 18:32 IST

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Farokh Engineer has revealed that he is still waiting to receive the Padma Shri, more than five decades after he was informed that he had been selected for the prestigious civilian honour.

Engineer was in his mid-thirties and still representing India when the government reportedly announced that he would be conferred the Padma Shri, the country’s fourth-highest civilian award. However, 53 years later, the former cricketer says he has neither received the honour nor any official communication regarding it.

You Might Be Interested In

Engineer recalled that he was playing in England when he first learnt about the announcement. It was India team manager Hemu Adhikari who informed him after seeing reports in newspapers.

“I was playing in England at the time when the award was announced. Our team manager Hemu Adhikari informed me that I was getting the Padma Shri as it was all over the newspapers. But I have not received any communication or intimation in this regard. I have been waiting to get my award ever since,” Engineer told The Indian Express.

The former cricketer said he subsequently expected an official letter from the government but nothing arrived.

“In those days, newspapers were the only source of information. I told Hemu that I haven’t received any intimation from the Government of India, and he said they will write to me officially. But I have not heard anything till date,” he added.

Engineer, who represented India between 1961 and 1975, played 46 Tests and five ODIs during his international career. He has since settled in England but remains keen to finally receive the recognition he believes was announced for him decades ago.

The 88-year-old said he had previously raised the matter with former Union minister and ex-BCCI vice-president Arun Jaitley. More recently, he approached current ICC chairman Jay Shah, who has reportedly assured him that he would look into the matter.

“I didn’t know whom to write to and just waited and waited over the years. (I thought) That someone from the government will call and inform me. I had informed Arun Jaitleyji (former union minister and ex-BCCI vice president) before he passed away. Recently, I wrote to Jay Shah (ICC chair). Last month, he said he will help me. It’s more than 50 years now. I felt why not try again,” Engineer said.

The veteran cricketer added that receiving the Padma Shri would remain personally significant and expressed his hope of being invited to Rashtrapati Bhavan to accept the honour.

“I am 88 years old now, I hope to receive it soon,” he said.

The BCCI has reportedly taken note of Engineer’s claim and is expected to approach the government regarding the matter in the coming days.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

53 Years On, Farokh Engineer Still Awaits Padma Shri; Jay Shah Promises Help
Tags: Arun JaitleybcciFarokh EngineerFarokh Engineer awardFarokh Engineer interviewFarokh Engineer latest newsFarokh Engineer newsFarokh Engineer Padma Shriformer india cricketerIndia cricketIndian cricket legendsIndian Cricket Newsjay shahPadma ShriPadma Shri controversy

RELATED News

Why is DPL 2026 failing to attract crowd, have fans turned their back on Arun Jaitley Stadium? Know More

Rodri to Barcelona Finalised? Enzo Maresca Says ‘Anything Can Happen’ as Manchester City Star’s Future Hangs in Balance

La Liga 2026: Check All You Need to Know – Start Date, Time, Teams, Matchday 1 Fixtures, Predictions, Live Streaming Details, Where and When to Watch on TV, Laptop in India, Spain

Durand Cup 2026 Quarterfinals: Full Schedule, Fixtures, List Of Teams Qualified and Timings

IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will Rain Wash Out Day 1 in Galle? Check India vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast, Hourly Updates

LATEST NEWS

Independence Day 2026 Tickets: Step-by-Step Guide To Book Online Passes For August 15 Red Fort Ceremony

53 Years On, Farokh Engineer Still Awaits Padma Shri; Jay Shah Promises Help

“Don’t Come Here”: Punjab Man’s Tearful Warning Against ‘Donkey’ Route From Mexico; Watch Video

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Praises IAS Officer Tukaram Mundhe’s Food Safety Crackdown: ‘Price Of Honesty Is Often Very High’

Independence Day 2026 Live Streaming: How To Watch PM Modi’s August 15 Speech And Flag Hoisting Online

Hariyali Teej 2026 Date: When Is Teej? Know Puja Muhurat, Significance And Rituals

Pune Self-Styled Godman Swapnil Lande Accused Of Abusing Minor, Whispers Mantras While Making Her Sit On Lap

Sunita Ahuja Takes A Dig At Govinda’s Rumoured Girlfriend Komal Rani’s Dressing Style; ‘Sugar Daddy Itna Ameer Hai…’ | WATCH

Juniper Hotels to Invest Rs 850 Crore to Develop Landmark Luxury Hotel in New Delhi

16-Year-Old Boy Dies After Lightning Strikes While Using Phone On Charge

53 Years On, Farokh Engineer Still Awaits Padma Shri; Jay Shah Promises Help

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

53 Years On, Farokh Engineer Still Awaits Padma Shri; Jay Shah Promises Help

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

53 Years On, Farokh Engineer Still Awaits Padma Shri; Jay Shah Promises Help
53 Years On, Farokh Engineer Still Awaits Padma Shri; Jay Shah Promises Help
53 Years On, Farokh Engineer Still Awaits Padma Shri; Jay Shah Promises Help
53 Years On, Farokh Engineer Still Awaits Padma Shri; Jay Shah Promises Help

QUICK LINKS