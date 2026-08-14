53 Years On, Farokh Engineer Still Awaits Padma Shri; Jay Shah Promises Help

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Farokh Engineer has revealed that he is still waiting to receive the Padma Shri, more than five decades after he was informed that he had been selected for the prestigious civilian honour.

Engineer was in his mid-thirties and still representing India when the government reportedly announced that he would be conferred the Padma Shri, the country’s fourth-highest civilian award. However, 53 years later, the former cricketer says he has neither received the honour nor any official communication regarding it.

Engineer recalled that he was playing in England when he first learnt about the announcement. It was India team manager Hemu Adhikari who informed him after seeing reports in newspapers.

“I was playing in England at the time when the award was announced. Our team manager Hemu Adhikari informed me that I was getting the Padma Shri as it was all over the newspapers. But I have not received any communication or intimation in this regard. I have been waiting to get my award ever since,” Engineer told The Indian Express.

The former cricketer said he subsequently expected an official letter from the government but nothing arrived.

“In those days, newspapers were the only source of information. I told Hemu that I haven’t received any intimation from the Government of India, and he said they will write to me officially. But I have not heard anything till date,” he added.

Engineer, who represented India between 1961 and 1975, played 46 Tests and five ODIs during his international career. He has since settled in England but remains keen to finally receive the recognition he believes was announced for him decades ago.

The 88-year-old said he had previously raised the matter with former Union minister and ex-BCCI vice-president Arun Jaitley. More recently, he approached current ICC chairman Jay Shah, who has reportedly assured him that he would look into the matter.

“I didn’t know whom to write to and just waited and waited over the years. (I thought) That someone from the government will call and inform me. I had informed Arun Jaitleyji (former union minister and ex-BCCI vice president) before he passed away. Recently, I wrote to Jay Shah (ICC chair). Last month, he said he will help me. It’s more than 50 years now. I felt why not try again,” Engineer said.

The veteran cricketer added that receiving the Padma Shri would remain personally significant and expressed his hope of being invited to Rashtrapati Bhavan to accept the honour.

“I am 88 years old now, I hope to receive it soon,” he said.

The BCCI has reportedly taken note of Engineer’s claim and is expected to approach the government regarding the matter in the coming days.