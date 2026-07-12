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Home > Sports News > 58-Year-Old IPL-Winning Coach In Pole Position To Replace Brendon McCullum For England Coach Role: Report

58-Year-Old IPL-Winning Coach In Pole Position To Replace Brendon McCullum For England Coach Role: Report

Andy Flower is in pole position to replace Brendon McCullum as England Test coach. Will the ECB lure the back-to-back IPL-winning RCB mastermind back to international cricket?

58-Year-Old IPL-Winning Coach In Pole Position To Replace Brendon McCullum For England Coach Role: Report. Photo X
58-Year-Old IPL-Winning Coach In Pole Position To Replace Brendon McCullum For England Coach Role: Report. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-07-12 22:14 IST

Brendon McCullum has been sensationally sacked as England men’s Test head coach in a move that has sent shockwaves through the international cricket community. According to reports, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is to make a “all-out” effort to persuade Andy Flower, who is currently guiding the fortunes of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), to come and resurrect their own fortunes.

According to a prominent report by The i Paper, the 58-year-old Flower is the ECB’s number-one choice to replace McCullum. But the English board faces one big problem – Flower’s very lucrative IPL deal. An unprecedented financial package from the ECB will be needed to lure the tactician away from his current Bengaluru assignment.

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A return to the England set-up would be a monumental homecoming for Flower. His first involvement with the national team was as an assistant coach to Peter Moores in 2007. Moores departed and, following a brief stint as interim director, Flower was appointed full-time team director in 2009, beginning one of the most golden periods in the history of English cricket. He also led England to regaining the Ashes at home in 2009, winning their first global ICC trophy at the 2010 World Twenty20 and a historic 2010-11 Ashes triumph Down Under – their last series win in Australia. Flower led England to the World No. 1 Test ranking in August 2011, famously whitewashing India 4-0 and followed that with another Ashes win at home in 2013. His legendary tenure ended with the painful 5-0 whitewash in Australia in the 2013-14 series but he remained in the ECB fold for several years.

Since leaving the English national set-up, Flower has developed a towering reputation as one of the most progressive and analytical T20 coaches in the world. He is a data-driven pragmatist who has won trophies in franchise leagues the world over. RCB signed him on a lucrative three year deal in 2023 and he instantly turned around a historically trophy less franchise.

Flower took over a flawed roster in 2024, but managed to change the team’s philosophy to selfless, high-impact T20 hitting, deliberately moving away from the over-reliance of superstars at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Ahead of the 2025 mega-auction, Flower and Director of Cricket Mo Bobat completely overhauled the squad, retaining only Virat Kohli as their marquee anchor and bolstered a world-class bowling unit. The visionary strategy paid ultimate dividends, as one of the most balanced tournament squads ever assembled delivered spectacular back-to-back IPL titles for RCB.

If Flower goes at this vital stage, RCB would be handed a devastating blow. The franchise was taken over by a corporation only recently, and the new ownership group will want to avoid losing the structural lynchpin behind their historic championship success.

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58-Year-Old IPL-Winning Coach In Pole Position To Replace Brendon McCullum For England Coach Role: Report
Tags: Andy Flower England coachBrendon McCullum sackedcricket news latestECB coach huntIPL contract Andy Flowernext England Test coachRCB coach Andy Flower ECBRoyal Challengers Bengaluru head coachVirat Kohli RCB coach

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58-Year-Old IPL-Winning Coach In Pole Position To Replace Brendon McCullum For England Coach Role: Report

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58-Year-Old IPL-Winning Coach In Pole Position To Replace Brendon McCullum For England Coach Role: Report
58-Year-Old IPL-Winning Coach In Pole Position To Replace Brendon McCullum For England Coach Role: Report
58-Year-Old IPL-Winning Coach In Pole Position To Replace Brendon McCullum For England Coach Role: Report
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