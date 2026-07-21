64 Teams In FIFA World Cup 2030? CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez Makes Blockbuster Announcement For Centennial Edition

Fresh off the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the footballing world is already bracing for another monumental shift. CONMEBOL President Alejandro Domínguez has declared that the 2030 FIFA World Cup will feature an unprecedented 64 teams to mark the tournament’s official centenary celebration.

Taking to social media following the 2026 tournament final, Domínguez made the bold assertion that the 100th anniversary of world football’s showpiece event will expand beyond the 48-team framework debuted in North America.

¡El próximo se juega en casa! En 2030 se viene el Mundial de Uruguay, Argentina y Paraguay, Una gran oportunidad para el fútbol, para celebrar el Centenario de la Copa del Mundo con una competencia con 64 equipos pic.twitter.com/ocIjHYCN5f — Alejandro Domínguez (@agdws) July 20, 2026

“The next one will be played at home! In 2030, the World Cup is coming to Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay,” Domínguez stated. “It will be a great opportunity for soccer and a chance to celebrate the World Cup’s centenary with a competition featuring 64 teams.”

A Centennial Celebration Across Three Continents

The 2030 World Cup is already slated to be the most geographically sprawling tournament in sports history. While Spain, Portugal, and Morocco serve as the primary co-hosts, three opening celebratory matches will take place in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay to honor the inaugural 1930 tournament held in Montevideo.

Expanding to 64 teams would essentially mean nearly a third of all FIFA member nations participating in the final tournament. For CONMEBOL, a 64-team setup would practically guarantee spots for all ten South American member federations, while giving regions like Asia, Africa, and North America significantly increased qualification slots.

Debates and Ongoing Governance

While Domínguez and South American football leaders have heavily championed the proposal to expand the tournament, FIFA has yet to formally ratify a 64-team structure for 2030. Critics argue that expanding to 64 nations could dilute match quality and oversample qualifying stages. However, proponents emphasize that a one-off centennial expansion ensures no nation is left out of football’s greatest milestone.