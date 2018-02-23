Arsenal lost 1-0 to comparatively weaker Swedish side Ostersunds at home in the UEFA Europa League match and it scratched the wounds of lamenting fans who are hoping for better times. Admittedly, the loyalty of Arsenal fans towards the club has been in dire straits for quite a while now. Their situation is just like a downtrodden proletarian who struggles for social justice endlessly but to no avail.

There were times when Arsenal football club used to be a force to reckon with, a team of more than 11 world-class players which were so formidable together that every challenge that they faced on the pitch for an entire season went down on its knees, literally. But Arsene Wenger’s beloved (sic) club has seen a spectacular fall in the last decade and after the UEFA Europa League defeat against Ostersunds at home, it doesn’t seem to abate any time soon. Is it the management that has failed the fans or something else is at play here?

If the precedences are taken into account, the tumbling of clubs have heavily relied on countable factors and, historically, most catalytic of them have been the financial turmoil. But the north London outfit sustained no such fate, rather under the spellbinding management of Arsene Wenger, Arsenal's finance management was exemplary.

It is understandable that any club would have struggled to replace talents like Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Patrick Viera, Robert Pires, etc but what successful club hasn’t gone through that phase. From the AC Milan of 80s to the Liverpool of 90s, every top club has witnessed an exodus of remarkable players over time but they have come out of it stronger, excluding the debt-driven collapse of some.

Many prodigious players in Ashley Cole, Cesc Fabregas, Samir Nasri, Robin van Persie, and many more left the Emirates outfit in search of glory-laden pastures and more recently, the players bid adieu to the club for better salaries. Believe it or not, ever since Arsene Wenger has taken on the mantle of the club, Arsenal has routinely featured in the list of richest clubs in the world. Failing to replace the departing talismans with equally skilled players and refusing to match the contemporary wages make no sense at all. Ergo, the ever-brewing rage among fans.

Like it or not, the management of Arsenal has failed the fans. The scouts have lost the keen eye, the financiers are unwilling to loosen the purse strings, the coaches have obstinately refused to revamp their style and Arsene Wenger has failed to address it in last 10 years. The club has all the money in place to get over the systematic failure it has endured recently and all it needs is a driver who can steer the club to glory.

