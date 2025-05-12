‘A Big Surprise For Me’, Delhi Coach On Virat Kohli’s ‘Sudden’ Test Retirement

According to Singh, the 35-year-old batter was even planning to play a couple of India A matches as part of his red-ball preparation, reminiscent of his stellar 2018 England tour.

Virat Kohli’s unexpected retirement from Test cricket has left many stunned, including Delhi Ranji coach Sarandeep Singh, who believed the star batter was gearing up for a major comeback in the upcoming England tour. The former India spinner, who has closely observed Kohli’s recent training and domestic involvement, expressed surprise over the announcement, given Kohli’s intense preparations just weeks ago.

“This morning when I heard the news that Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket, it came as a big surprise,” Singh said in a conversation on JioStar. “We had been discussing the Delhi Ranji Trophy matches, and he was showing great involvement. Just days ago, we were talking about the matches he wanted to play.”

Kohli, who ends his Test career after 123 matches with 8,230 runs just 770 short of the 10,000 mark had reportedly set his sights on excelling during the England tour scheduled for June-July. According to Singh, the 35-year-old batter was even planning to play a couple of India A matches as part of his red-ball preparation, reminiscent of his stellar 2018 England tour.

“He said he wanted to play two matches for India A and then get ready for the England Tests. He told me he wanted to score 3-4 hundreds like last time,” Singh revealed, pointing out Kohli’s hunger for another memorable overseas stint.

The decision caught Singh off guard especially since Kohli had not hinted at any such move during their recent conversations. “We were in touch via messages, and not once did I get the impression that he was considering retirement,” he added. “He was preparing hard. Even though the Australia series wasn’t the best for him, he was determined to bounce back.”

Kohli’s decision now limits his national commitments to ODIs, having already stepped away from T20Is in 2024. For now, his focus will shift to the IPL, where he continues to be in strong form and will play a crucial role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s title pursuit.

