A Clash of Survival: Germany Face Denmark in High-Stakes Euro 2025 Showdown

Germany and Denmark would be heading into their second UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 in Group C match with very different emotions but equally high stakes. Germany secured a composed 2-0 win over Poland in St. Gallen, yet paid a steep price with the loss of their captain, Giulia Gwinn, to a knee injury. The influential full-back’s absence will be deeply felt, yet the team’s strength lies in depth and discipline. Meanwhile, Denmark suffered a narrow defeat to Sweden, though their tactical discipline stood out.

The last time these sides met at a Euro tournament, on this very date three years ago and Germans stormed to a 4-0 win, launching their run to the 2022 final. But history will offer little comfort on Tuesday (July 08). Both teams know that the result could make or break their tournament hopes.

Germany Eye Quarter-Final Spot Without Their Captain

Germany will reach the quarter-finals if they defeat Denmark and Sweden avoid defeat against Poland. Coach Christian Wück praised Denmark’s defensive organization and warned his players to remain composed:

“They won’t give us much space. We’ll need to be patient and take our chances when they come.”

Germany are expected to line up with Schüller up front, supported by Brand, Bühl, and Dallmann. Even without Gwinn, the squad looks balanced and dangerous — but they must be clinical to avoid being frustrated by Denmark’s setup.

Denmark Fight to Stay Alive in Euro

Denmark, on the other hand, face elimination if they lose and Sweden avoid defeat. Coach Andrée Jeglertz remains confident in his squad’s resilience:

“We still have it in our own hands. The focus is on ourselves not on the other results.”

Against Sweden, Denmark employed a more defensive structure with five at the back when out of possession. Expect a similar approach against Germany, with Harder and Vangsgaard tasked with making the most of any counter-attacking chances. A draw might be enough to keep them alive however only if they stay sharp and organized.

This match could very well determine who stays and who goes home.

Predicted line-ups

Germany: Berger; Linder, Knaak, Minge, Wamser; Nüsken, Senß; Bühl, Dallmann, Brand; Schüller

Misses next match if booked: None

Denmark: Østergaard; Veje, Ballisager, Færge; S Holmgaard, Snerle, K Holmgaard, Thøgersen; Harder, Vangsgaard, Thomsen

Misses next match if booked: Snerle

