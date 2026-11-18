India WTC Final Qualification Scenario: India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel has acknowledged the disappointment within the dressing room following a challenging run in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. With their two-Test series against New Zealand beginning on November 19, India are looking to turn things around and keep their hopes of reaching the 2027 WTC final alive.

India head into the Wellington Test knowing that their remaining matches could determine their fate in the championship. Morkel revealed that the players and support staff have had important discussions ahead of the series, with the focus firmly on improving their performances and delivering better results.

“There’s been a lot of hurt and disappointment in this dressing room in terms of how certain results haven’t gone our way, certain ways that we’ve played the game. We know as a change room we’re better than that. The talk, the conversation for these two Test matches has been fantastic,” Morkel said on the eve of the opening Test.

India face a tough road to WTC final qualification

The competition for a place in the WTC final remains intense, with New Zealand leading the standings at 72.22 percentage points. South Africa are second with 71.43, followed by Australia at 69.23. India occupy fourth place with 51.52 percentage points.

India have seven Tests remaining in the current cycle, including the two-match assignment against New Zealand. Losing even two of those remaining matches could severely damage their qualification prospects.

Morkel believes India must be prepared to challenge themselves beyond their usual comfort zone if they want to compete for a place in the final.

“For us to play in that final, we need to push ourselves now a little bit harder, take ourselves a little bit more out of our comfort zone and go to a place potentially where we haven’t been before,” he said.

The bowling coach also highlighted the importance of players accepting difficult responsibilities, particularly when conditions are challenging.

“So if the opportunity or the moment is crying out for a guy to bowl an extra two or three overs, to play the enforcing role, do the hard work into the wind, that’s going to be needed. I just hope we recognise sometimes the guy who’s going to do the dirty job into the wind, who’s not potentially going to pick up the five-for with the wind. I think that’s going to be crucial,” Morkel added.

Morne Morkel wants India to remain patient in New Zealand

India have not won a Test series in New Zealand since the 2008-09 tour, making the upcoming assignment particularly challenging. The visitors will need to adapt to the conditions at the Basin Reserve, where strong winds could test their fast bowlers.

Morkel stressed that India cannot afford to become impatient in their pursuit of victories. According to him, building pressure through consistent bowling spells will be just as important as producing individual match-winning performances.

“Sometimes you can go out and chase a final, and we can get it all wrong. But what is our best way of winning a game of cricket? Ideally, we would like to set the tone in the first session, but you don’t need to win the Test match in the first session. So can we, after a while now, string good overs together and then come day four, day five, somebody put their hand up and bowl their magical spell?” he said.

India will begin their New Zealand challenge in Wellington on November 19, with the second Test scheduled to follow in Christchurch from November 27.