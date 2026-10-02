A New Role, A Homecoming And A Big Opportunity: Naman Dhir Reveals What India Expect From Him

IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Naman Dhir is preparing for a special occasion as India get set to play their first ODI at New Chandigarh, with the West Indies standing in their way in the series finale. With India already leading 2-0, Dhir has opened up about his role, his bowling plans and what it means to represent India at his home ground.

India will face West Indies in the third and final ODI at the PCA International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Saturday, October 3. While the visitors will be looking to finish the series on a positive note, India will have an opportunity to assess their options and build momentum ahead of their upcoming international assignments.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Friday, Dhir revealed that the team management has communicated a clear role to him in the middle and lower order, while also expecting him to contribute as a fifth or sixth bowling option. The Punjab-born cricketer, who has already featured in the first two matches of the series, also spoke about the emotional significance of playing for India at a venue where he grew up playing cricket.

Naman Dhir Reveals His Role In India’s ODI Setup

Dhir said the communication with the team management has been straightforward, with the all-rounder expected to bat at No. 6 or 7, positions he has occupied during his IPL career. His ability to contribute with the ball is another aspect the team hopes to utilise.

“The communication was quite simple: I’ll be batting at 6 and 7, where I have been batting in the IPL. Another crucial role will be to utilise me as the fifth or sixth bowler, which would be very good,” Dhir said.

The all-rounder also acknowledged that India’s bowling unit needs to improve after conceding a big total in the previous ODI, despite the team’s comprehensive victory.

“I guess, yes, we as a bowling unit would want to do better. We would want to restrict West Indies a little more. The wicket was also very good, as you saw, and one dimension of the ground was quite short. We leaked a few extra runs and could have gone in with better plans,” he said.

However, Dhir believes India’s fast bowlers could prove particularly effective when the team travels to South Africa, where conditions are expected to offer more bounce.

“As you said, there will be more bounce in South Africa, so I guess our fast bowlers will be very handy there,” he added.

‘Batting Ka Mann Hamesha Rehta Hai’: Dhir On Missing Out With The Bat

Despite not getting an opportunity to bat in the first two ODIs, Dhir said the desire to contribute with the bat is always there. However, he was pleased with India’s performances and the manner in which the team chased down a challenging target in the previous match.

“Batting ka toh sir hamesha hi mann mein rehta hai, chahe koi bhi game ho. But yes, it was good that we won the match, and won it one-sidedly, chasing a very big total,” he said.

Explaining his bowling approach on a batting-friendly surface, Dhir said he stuck to simple plans and made use of the larger side of the ground rather than attempting anything unconventional.

“I had a big side available for the right-hander, so I was using that. I was bowling with simple plans, thinking that if I get hit in certain areas, I’ll take that. I wasn’t going to try anything different on my own,” he explained.

Dhir also made it clear that he would not enter the final ODI with a fixed batting plan if given an opportunity.

“There are no fixed plans. If I get a chance to bat, it will depend on the situation and what the team demands. I’ll plan my innings accordingly,” he said.

Naman Dhir Opens Up On His Bowling Journey And Mumbai Indians Camp

Dhir revealed that bowling has always been part of his game, although his opportunities to showcase that skill have been limited, particularly in the IPL because of the Impact Player rule.

He said he has continued bowling for his state team and also worked extensively on the skill after entering the IPL, especially during his time at the Mumbai Indians camp.

“I have been bowling from the beginning. I haven’t been seen bowling much because of the Impact Player rule in the IPL, where the need to bowl doesn’t always arise. But I have been bowling for my state as well, and I bowled in our league too. Since entering the IPL, I have started working more on my bowling, especially at the Mumbai Indians camp, and that has helped me a lot,” Dhir said.

The young all-rounder also credited Ravindra Jadeja for offering valuable advice on how to approach different batting situations while bowling.

“Jaddu bhai and I have spoken a lot. He has given me simple plans, asking me to bowl according to the batter and the situation. If you need a wicket, you can bowl accordingly, and if you need to contain runs, you have to decide what line and length to bowl. That has been very helpful for me, even during the game,” he said.

‘There Is Nothing Better Than Playing For India At My Home Ground’

The final ODI holds special significance for Dhir, who will be representing India at a venue where he has spent a considerable part of his cricketing journey. The all-rounder also reflected on his selection following his participation in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League, admitting that he had not anticipated an India call-up at the time.

“There is nothing better than playing a match for India at my home ground. I have played a lot of cricket here; I grew up here. After the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League, I had no idea that I would be picked for the Indian team. It is a wonderful feeling, and I feel very grateful. I will always want to give my best for India,” Dhir said.

Asked whether playing at home brings additional responsibility, Dhir insisted that he would not allow the occasion to create unnecessary pressure.

“I’ll keep it simple. If I start thinking that the responsibility has increased, that will only create extra pressure on me. I will continue doing what I have always done in cricket and keep things simple,” he added.

Naman Dhir On New Chandigarh Pitch And Expected Score

Dhir was cautious when asked to assess the pitch for the first ODI at the PCA International Cricket Stadium, revealing that he had not yet seen the surface.

He suggested, however, that a total of around 290-300 could be competitive if the pitch is prepared in line with his expectations.

“Actually, I haven’t seen the wicket yet. Until you see and assess it, I guess you cannot say anything. But if it is prepared the way I know it, then 290-300 would be a good total,” he said.

The discussion also turned to the batting-friendly surfaces witnessed in recent ODIs and whether bowlers deserve more assistance from pitches. Dhir responded with a light-hearted remark, saying, “Yes, sir, we can talk about it. If they agree, then fine.”

Dhir Comfortable Batting Across The Order

Dhir, who has also batted in the top order in domestic cricket, said he does not expect major technical adjustments when moving down the order. Instead, the biggest change is mental, as batters at No. 6 or 7 may have less time to settle in.

“I guess there are not many technical changes. Mentally, you can make adjustments because at No. 6 or 7, you get less time. I have the IPL experience of batting at No. 7 for an entire season last year, so it is not something new or very difficult for me. I guess my technique is suitable for batting at that position as well as higher up the order,” he said.

With India having already wrapped up the series, the final ODI offers Dhir an opportunity to make an impact in front of his home crowd. His comments suggest that the all-rounder is focused on adapting to the team’s needs, contributing with both bat and ball, and making the most of a memorable occasion in his young international career.