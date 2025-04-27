‘A Top Win’, Virat Kohli Praises RCB’s Winning Strategy In IPL 2025 Victory Over DC

In a gripping encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to a commanding six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2025. The win marked RCB’s seventh triumph in the ongoing season, propelling them to the top of the IPL points table.

Kohli, who played a pivotal role in RCB’s victory, praised the team’s collective effort, particularly the crucial 119-run partnership with Krunal Pandya. Kohli’s composed innings of 51 off 47 balls, including four boundaries, laid a strong foundation for the chase, while Pandya’s blistering 73 off 47 balls, featuring five fours and four sixes, took RCB across the finish line.

Speaking after the match, Kohli acknowledged the difficulty of the surface. “It was a top win, especially looking at the surface. This wicket played very differently compared to others,” he said. He emphasized the importance of staying patient and assessing conditions, a strategy that allowed RCB to chase down DC’s target with confidence.

Kohli Highlights the Key to RCB’s Success

Kohli attributed much of RCB’s success this season to the team’s strong communication and adaptability. “Whenever there is a chase on, I keep checking with the dugout to make sure we’re on course,” he revealed. He also highlighted the significance of singles and doubles in building partnerships, with the occasional boundary providing the necessary acceleration.

On Pandya’s performance, Kohli expressed his excitement, saying, “Today was his day. We were waiting for him to come into the tournament with the bat. Krunal’s impact has been crucial, and I expect him to play a big role throughout the season.”

RCB’s Balanced Lineup Shines

Kohli also spoke highly of RCB’s well-rounded squad, which boasts an explosive batting lineup and world-class bowling attack. The addition of Romario Shepherd and Tim David at the back end of the innings has provided extra firepower, making RCB a formidable side. “That firepower at the back end definitely helps,” Kohli explained.

He also lauded Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for their excellent bowling performances, with Hazlewood currently holding the coveted Purple Cap for the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025. Kohli also gave credit to Krunal Pandya’s bowling, which had been crucial in restricting DC’s progress during the match.

Suyash: A Dark Horse for RCB

While many are focusing on the star players, Kohli was quick to mention Suyash as a potential game-changer for RCB. Despite not picking up wickets in this match, Suyash’s consistency in the middle overs could prove vital in the coming games. “Don’t forget that Suyash can be the dark horse as well. He may not have got the wickets, but he has been good,” said Kohli.

With seven wins from ten matches, RCB is looking strong as they head into the business end of the tournament. Kohli’s leadership, combined with the team’s balanced approach, has given RCB a solid foundation to push for their maiden IPL title in 2025.

