Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Aakash Chopra Reveals His Pick To Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad For CSK In IPL 2025

Aakash Chopra Reveals His Pick To Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad For CSK In IPL 2025

The team’s season began with promise after a win over Mumbai Indians. But since then, they’ve lost four consecutive matches, marking their worst run in IPL history.

Aakash Chopra Reveals His Pick To Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad For CSK In IPL 2025

Aakash Chopra Reveals His Pick To Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad For CSK In IPL 2025


Chennai Super Kings have been grappling with issues at the top of their batting order, and former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes it’s time for a bold shake-up. With Ruturaj Gaikwad’s uncertain future, Chopra has thrown a new name into the mix that could help revive CSK’s batting strength.

Chopra Points to Unused Talent in the Pool

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra expressed concern over CSK’s predictable approach and underwhelming performances.

“I see weaknesses everywhere. How will you change things? You felt Mahi would turn it around, but it doesn’t happen every time. So it was a problem that he came, but things didn’t change. This team didn’t change their playing style,” Chopra said.

He stressed the importance of injecting fresh energy and urged the management to consider unsold or out-of-favour players to fill the gaps.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Among the names he mentioned, Prithvi Shaw stood out as a possible candidate to take over Gaikwad’s role if he doesn’t return next season.

“I am thinking whether Shaik Rasheed can be played. Can you start looking at some youngsters? I would say call Prithvi Shaw if Ruturaj isn’t returning because you would need an Indian only. I want to see some because the way they are playing, the might is not being seen,” he added.

Shaw’s Explosiveness Could Be the Missing Ingredient

Prithvi Shaw, known for his aggressive batting style during the powerplay, had flashes of brilliance with the Delhi Capitals. His ability to capitalize on field restrictions and accelerate early could provide the kind of start CSK desperately needs.

Chennai’s current top order, including New Zealanders Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, hasn’t been able to deliver consistently this season. Their failure to provide solid starts has been a significant factor in the team’s recent struggles.

CSK Hoping to Break the Losing Streak

The team’s season began with promise after a win over Mumbai Indians. But since then, they’ve lost four consecutive matches, marking their worst run in IPL history.

In their ongoing clash against Lucknow Super Giants, CSK are under pressure to bounce back and keep their playoff hopes alive.

With the away fixture at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium looming, MS Dhoni and the team will need something special to get back on track.

As fans await changes, Chopra’s suggestion adds to the growing conversation around how CSK must evolve if they want to remain title contenders in IPL 2025.

ALSO READ: PBKS Loses Key Pacer: Lockie Ferguson Ruled Out Of IPL 2025, Team In Trouble

 

Filed under

Aakash Chopra Chennai Super Kings ipl Prithvi Shaw Ruturaj Gaikwad

A Turkish court on Monday

Turkish Court Rejects Appeal to Release Jailed Erdogan Rival Ekrem Imamoglu
newsx

Aakash Chopra Reveals His Pick To Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad For CSK In IPL 2025
As Trump welcomes El Salv

Trump Hosts El Salvador President Nayib Bukele At White House: What’s Driving The Visit?
Katy Perry described her

What Song Did Katy Perry Sing In Space During Historic All-Women Flight? Blue Origins’ Co-Passenger...
newsx

PBKS Loses Key Pacer: Lockie Ferguson Ruled Out Of IPL 2025, Team In Trouble
Shaik Rasheed

Who Is Shaik Rasheed? 20-Year-Old Batsman Bought For ₹30 Lakh Debuts For CSK Against LSG
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Turkish Court Rejects Appeal to Release Jailed Erdogan Rival Ekrem Imamoglu

Turkish Court Rejects Appeal to Release Jailed Erdogan Rival Ekrem Imamoglu

Trump Hosts El Salvador President Nayib Bukele At White House: What’s Driving The Visit?

Trump Hosts El Salvador President Nayib Bukele At White House: What’s Driving The Visit?

What Song Did Katy Perry Sing In Space During Historic All-Women Flight? Blue Origins’ Co-Passenger Gayle King Has The Answer

What Song Did Katy Perry Sing In Space During Historic All-Women Flight? Blue Origins’ Co-Passenger...

PBKS Loses Key Pacer: Lockie Ferguson Ruled Out Of IPL 2025, Team In Trouble

PBKS Loses Key Pacer: Lockie Ferguson Ruled Out Of IPL 2025, Team In Trouble

Who Is Shaik Rasheed? 20-Year-Old Batsman Bought For ₹30 Lakh Debuts For CSK Against LSG

Who Is Shaik Rasheed? 20-Year-Old Batsman Bought For ₹30 Lakh Debuts For CSK Against LSG

Entertainment

What Song Did Katy Perry Sing In Space During Historic All-Women Flight? Blue Origins’ Co-Passenger Gayle King Has The Answer

What Song Did Katy Perry Sing In Space During Historic All-Women Flight? Blue Origins’ Co-Passenger

From Shatner to Katy Perry: Here’s A List Of Celebrities That Blue Origin Have Sent In Space

From Shatner to Katy Perry: Here’s A List Of Celebrities That Blue Origin Have Sent

I Want To Slap This Boy: Why Did Huma Qureshi Get Irked With Babil Khan In Front Of Paparazzi?

I Want To Slap This Boy: Why Did Huma Qureshi Get Irked With Babil Khan

How Much Is Prithviraj Sukumaran Charging To Work With Kareena Kapoor Khan In Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra?

How Much Is Prithviraj Sukumaran Charging To Work With Kareena Kapoor Khan In Meghna Gulzar’s

Randeep Hooda Finally Reveals Why He Called Kangana Ranaut An ‘Occasional Actor’ While Extending His Support To Alia Bhatt

Randeep Hooda Finally Reveals Why He Called Kangana Ranaut An ‘Occasional Actor’ While Extending His

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?