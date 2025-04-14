Aakash Chopra Reveals His Pick To Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad For CSK In IPL 2025

The team’s season began with promise after a win over Mumbai Indians. But since then, they’ve lost four consecutive matches, marking their worst run in IPL history.

Chennai Super Kings have been grappling with issues at the top of their batting order, and former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes it’s time for a bold shake-up. With Ruturaj Gaikwad’s uncertain future, Chopra has thrown a new name into the mix that could help revive CSK’s batting strength.

Chopra Points to Unused Talent in the Pool

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra expressed concern over CSK’s predictable approach and underwhelming performances.

“I see weaknesses everywhere. How will you change things? You felt Mahi would turn it around, but it doesn’t happen every time. So it was a problem that he came, but things didn’t change. This team didn’t change their playing style,” Chopra said.

He stressed the importance of injecting fresh energy and urged the management to consider unsold or out-of-favour players to fill the gaps.

Among the names he mentioned, Prithvi Shaw stood out as a possible candidate to take over Gaikwad’s role if he doesn’t return next season.

“I am thinking whether Shaik Rasheed can be played. Can you start looking at some youngsters? I would say call Prithvi Shaw if Ruturaj isn’t returning because you would need an Indian only. I want to see some because the way they are playing, the might is not being seen,” he added.

Shaw’s Explosiveness Could Be the Missing Ingredient

Prithvi Shaw, known for his aggressive batting style during the powerplay, had flashes of brilliance with the Delhi Capitals. His ability to capitalize on field restrictions and accelerate early could provide the kind of start CSK desperately needs.

Chennai’s current top order, including New Zealanders Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, hasn’t been able to deliver consistently this season. Their failure to provide solid starts has been a significant factor in the team’s recent struggles.

CSK Hoping to Break the Losing Streak

The team’s season began with promise after a win over Mumbai Indians. But since then, they’ve lost four consecutive matches, marking their worst run in IPL history.

In their ongoing clash against Lucknow Super Giants, CSK are under pressure to bounce back and keep their playoff hopes alive.

With the away fixture at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium looming, MS Dhoni and the team will need something special to get back on track.

As fans await changes, Chopra’s suggestion adds to the growing conversation around how CSK must evolve if they want to remain title contenders in IPL 2025.

