Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  'Aap Dono Baatein Karo': Ravinder Jadeja Mocks Rohit Sharma, Kl Rahul

'Aap Dono Baatein Karo': Ravinder Jadeja Mocks Rohit Sharma, Kl Rahul

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja showcased his bowling brilliance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

‘Aap Dono Baatein Karo’: Ravinder Jadeja Mocks Rohit Sharma, Kl Rahul

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja showcased his bowling brilliance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against Australia.


Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja showcased his bowling brilliance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. His disciplined spell played a crucial role in restricting Australia to a manageable total, giving India an advantage in the high-stakes clash.

Jadeja’s Tight Bowling Puts Pressure on Australia

Ravindra Jadeja was one of the standout performers for India with the ball. The experienced left-arm spinner bowled with precision, maintaining tight lines and lengths that made it difficult for the Australian batters to score freely. His ability to control the flow of runs in the middle overs proved vital for India’s bowling attack.

Jadeja’s disciplined approach paid off as he picked up two crucial wickets, dismissing Marnus Labuschagne and Josh Inglis. He finished with figures of 2/40 in his 8-over spell, including one maiden over, and maintained a respectable economy rate of 5.00.

A Light-Hearted Moment on the Field

Apart from his impressive bowling, Jadeja also provided a humorous moment during the match. While he was in the middle of an over, Indian captain Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper KL Rahul were seen engaged in a discussion about field placement, particularly about keeping a slip for the last three balls of the over.

Seeing them deep in conversation, Jadeja decided to mock them in his signature witty style. He was heard saying:

“Ap dono baatein karo, tab tak teen ball dal leta hu” (You two talk, till then I will complete three balls).

This light-hearted remark brought smiles to the faces of the players and added a bit of entertainment to the intense semi-final battle.

India Bundles Out Australia for 264

Jadeja’s crucial breakthroughs helped India bowl out Australia for a total of 264 runs. Besides his contribution, Mohammed Shami led the attack with three wickets, while Varun Chakravarthy also claimed two important scalps.

Jadeja Reflects on His Performance

After the conclusion of the first innings, Jadeja spoke about his bowling strategy and the team’s chances of chasing the target successfully. He noted that the pitch was better than in the previous game and emphasized the importance of a steady start while batting.

“The wicket is better than the last game, not much spin. We need to start well. If we play sensible cricket in the first 10 overs, then there won’t be any issues. Smith and Labuschagne were batting nicely and I tried to attack the stumps. Luckily we were able to contain the runs and picked a few wickets as well,” Jadeja told the broadcasters.

