Italian football club Juventus may sign Aaron Ramsey for €7 million per year contract, say reports. The reports suggest that the Welshman may move to the Italian side for the next four years with incentives based on his performance. Aaron Ramsey, who has been playing for Arsenal, may take the whooping €7 million deal as his contract will be expired by this summer and Gunners has withdrawn an extension due to financial reasons.

Arsenal’s head coach Unai Emery had named Aaron Ramsey as one of the five captains this season and initially, the club was expected to renew Wales midfielders contract. If this happens, then the stylish midfielder will be departing from North London after a decade. Ramsey played more than 350 games from Arsenal and scored several goals including 2 FA Cup winning goals.

