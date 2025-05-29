Home
Thursday, May 29, 2025
  AB de Villiers Blasts Commentators For RCB Criticism During RCB vs LSG Match: 'They're Useless…'

AB de Villiers Blasts Commentators For RCB Criticism During RCB vs LSG Match: ‘They’re Useless…’

According to de Villiers, the pitch played a much bigger role in the outcome than the commentary team acknowledged.

AB de Villiers Blasts Commentators For RCB Criticism During RCB vs LSG Match: ‘They’re Useless…’

AB de Villiers Blasts Commentators for RCB Criticism During RCB vs LSG Match: 'They're Useless...'


AB de Villiers has openly criticized the commentary team for what he sees as unfair remarks aimed at Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s bowling during their IPL 2025 match against the Lucknow Super Giants on May 27.

Instead of analyzing the conditions at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium, de Villiers believes the commentators jumped to conclusions and mocked the RCB bowlers for collapsing under pressure in a high-stakes game.

“I listened to the commentators last night, and honestly, it got me so angry,” de Villiers said on his monthly show, ABD 360. “They were so negative when we were bowling. They kept saying, ‘RCB’s bowling is under pressure… Once again, an in-form team is starting to lose momentum.’ But what about this—maybe it was just a really good batting wicket, guys?”

ABD Questions the Ignored Pitch Factor

According to de Villiers, the pitch played a much bigger role in the outcome than the commentary team acknowledged. He argued that Rishabh Pant would not have been able to score 118 runs off 61 balls if the conditions had really been that challenging.

Pant looked in prime form as he launched eight sixes and struck eleven boundaries to bring up his first IPL century in seven years. The usually difficult Ekana Stadium pitch seemed unusually friendly to batters, which both sides appeared to benefit from.

Mitchell Marsh also played a key role for LSG, partnering with Pant to help the team post a massive total of 227. RCB’s stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma chose to bowl first but made several tactical mistakes that were quickly punished.

“Rishabh Pant is not going to score 118 off 60-odd balls on a tricky, very difficult pitch. All the LSG batters were fluent out there,” de Villiers noted.

Record Chase Highlights RCB’s Resilience

Despite the massive target, RCB pulled off a stunning chase in just 18.4 overs. The victory secured two valuable points and guaranteed them a spot in Qualifier 1 for the first time in nine years.

Jitesh Sharma made up for his earlier errors with an explosive unbeaten 85 from 33 balls. Virat Kohli supported the effort with a quick 54 off 30 balls as RCB broke records and silenced doubters.

De Villiers was frustrated with what he described as commentators repeating tired storylines instead of looking at the game with fresh eyes.

“Yes, there was some poor bowling at times. But ultimately, one must look at the bigger picture. 227 runs on a wicket that typically doesn’t support such batting suggest it was simply a very good surface,” he said.

“RCB were still in the contest. They weren’t blown away, and they proved that.”

Are RCB’s Bowlers Being Judged Too Harshly?

Josh Hazlewood’s absence was noticeable as Yash Dayal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar struggled to contain the opposition. But de Villiers feels the blame placed on RCB’s bowling lacked proper context.

“To all you very clever and sharp commentators out there, how about considering the possibility that it was an excellent surface for batting?” he asked.

RCB’s bowlers have faltered at key moments in the past, but de Villiers insists this was not simply another collapse. He called for a more thoughtful and fair analysis from those in the commentary box.

The night turned into one of the most memorable comebacks of the IPL season. For de Villiers, it also served as a reminder that context and deeper insight are crucial to telling the full story of any match.

ALSO READ: PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 Weather Update: Will Rain Impact the Match?

 

