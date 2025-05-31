Defending a massive 228/5 in New Chandigarh, Bumrah turned the game with his economical spell of 1-27, delivering under pressure with clinical accuracy.

AB de Villiers on Jasprit Bumrah's performance MI vs GT: 'I Told My Son, This Game Isn't Over Till He's Done Bowling'

Jasprit Bumrah once again proved why he’s considered one of the most lethal bowlers in T20 cricket, producing a clutch performance in the IPL 2025 Eliminator that helped Mumbai Indians edge past Gujarat Titans by 20 runs.

Defending a massive 228/5 in New Chandigarh, Bumrah turned the game with his economical spell of 1-27, delivering under pressure with clinical accuracy. His sharp yorker to dismiss Washington Sundar broke a crucial 84-run partnership with B Sai Sudharsan, swinging the match back in Mumbai’s favour.

Turning Point: Bumrah’s Ice-Cold Precision

Mumbai Indians kept Gujarat Titans in check, restricting them to 208/6 and booking a Qualifier 2 clash against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The winner there will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 final on June 3 in Ahmedabad.

Former South African batter AB de Villiers praised Bumrah’s impact and composure during crunch moments.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The players known for stepping up in knockouts faced their fears and delivered. No one gave GT a chance at the halfway mark, but MI held their nerve – especially Jasprit Bumrah, who just keeps delivering in the big moments.”

De Villiers credited MI skipper Hardik Pandya’s strategy of holding Bumrah back for the right moment.

“Credit to Hardik for holding Bumrah back until the right time. Sai had been playing him well, so delaying his return was a smart move. Before Bumrah came back for his final two overs, I told my son, ‘This game isn’t over until he’s done bowling.’ Once again, he showed why he’s one of the best,” he said on JioHotstar.

Sai Sudharsan’s Dismissal Seals the Fate

The dismissal of B Sai Sudharsan, the leading run-scorer of the season, further dented Gujarat’s hopes. De Villiers pointed to that moment as another critical blow.

“A key turning point was Sai Sudharsan’s dismissal. He’d nailed that shot all season, but it didn’t come off when it mattered most. Everything seemed to go wrong for GT – dropped catches, hit wickets, chaotic moments – yet they still made it a contest,” de Villiers added.

Final Battle Beckons

With momentum on their side, MI now face a spirited Punjab Kings for a place in the final. As the tournament nears its climax, the focus remains firmly on big-game players like Bumrah – who, as AB de Villiers rightly said, can never be counted out until the final delivery.

ALSO READ: Jasprit Bumrah’s Yorker Sends Washington Sundar Back: Fans Declare It Best Ball Of IPL 2025