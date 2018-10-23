Praising former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, South African player AB de Villiers on Monday said that MS Dhoni even if he turns 80, gets into a wheelchair, he (Dhoni) will still be part of his team and he will still play with him every day of every year. Speaking to reporters at a press conference, AB de Villiers was responding to questions about MS Dhoni's career and his future as a cricket.

Praising former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, South African player AB de Villiers on Monday said that MS Dhoni even if he turns 80, gets into a wheelchair, he (Dhoni) will still be part of his team and he will still play with him every day of every year. Speaking to reporters at a press conference, AB de Villiers was responding to questions about MS Dhoni’s career and his future as a cricket. Silencing reporters who were questioning Dhoni’s future, AB de Villiers said that

Dhoni holds a fantastic record and you guys want me to drop a player like that. He added that they can go ahead by all means but he wouldn’t.

Continuing praising MS Dhoni and tagging him as a match-winner, AB de Villiers said that there is great chemistry between him and Dhoni when both are batting together. Villiers said that it becomes easy to perform when you bat with someone who understands the kind of game you play.

AB de Villiers said that Dhoni is somebody whose experience on the field is always good for the new players and his managing capabilities from behind the stumps is tremendous. While Villiers may have been in all praises for Dhoni, critics have been raising questions on his performance which has witnessed a decline since 2017 as his charm in some previous series did not work, be it Vs New Zealand or recently concluded Asia Cup 2018.

However, MS Dhoni did show magic with his bat in Indian Premier League 2018 season when he shut all his critics who were raising questions on his career. Meanwhile, according to reports, there has been an assurance given by MSK Prasad, who is the chief Indian selector that MS Dhoni will remain part of the Indian team in ODIs until the 2019 World Cup. AB de Villiers has been the former skipper of the proteas.

