‘Abandoned’ by Pakistan? Arshad Nadeem Trained Alone Ahead of Disappointing Commonwealth Games 2026 Campaign: Report

Pakistan’s Olympic javelin champion Arshad Nadeem endured a disappointing Commonwealth Games campaign in Glasgow, with his early exit prompting criticism of the country’s sporting administration and questions over whether he received adequate support in the build-up to the competition.

The defending Commonwealth Games champion finished ninth in the qualification phase and failed to secure a place in the top eight for the final. Arshad arrived in Glasgow without being able to replicate the preparation that had helped him establish himself as one of the world’s leading javelin throwers.

According to PTI, citing sources familiar with the athlete’s situation, Arshad’s preparation was affected by administrative issues involving the Pakistan Amateur Athletics Federation (PAAF). The federation reportedly became distant from the Olympic champion after a disagreement concerning his long-time coach Salman Butt last year.

The dispute allegedly left Arshad largely responsible for arranging his own training programme. Several requests concerning his preparation were reportedly not addressed, adding to the difficulties surrounding his campaign.

The Pakistan Sports Board also allegedly failed to provide funding required for the appointment of foreign coaches and trainers. As a result, Arshad trained in Lahore with local support rather than bringing in specialists to assist him ahead of the Games.

In previous seasons, Arshad had worked with South African coach Terseus Liebenberg. This time, however, he prepared exclusively under Butt, while having to adjust from Lahore’s conditions to the very different weather environment in Glasgow.

His limited competitive preparation was another concern. Arshad had reportedly participated in only one preparatory competition in Switzerland before arriving for the Commonwealth Games.

Butt subsequently acknowledged that the star athlete was not at his best and had entered the competition without sufficient preparation.

The situation has drawn criticism from former Pakistan Olympic boxing bronze medallist Hussain Shah, who questioned the country’s ability to properly support athletes capable of delivering major international success.

“This is an athlete who is self-made and comes from a village and belonged to a low-income family. But he brought so much glory to Pakistan with his gold medals. And yet he couldn’t prepare properly for the Commonwealth Games. It is a sad reflection on our sports structure,” Shah said, as quoted by the news agency.

Arshad’s Glasgow disappointment comes after he produced one of the greatest moments in Pakistan’s Olympic history by winning javelin gold at the Paris 2024 Games. He had also previously claimed Commonwealth Games gold, making his failure to reach the Glasgow final particularly unexpected.

The result has now intensified the debate over Pakistan’s sporting infrastructure and whether its leading athletes are receiving the resources, coaching and preparation necessary to compete consistently at the highest level.