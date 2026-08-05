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Home > Sports News > Abdullah Shafique’s 160 Ends 49-Year Pakistan Wait In West Indies Tests

Abdullah Shafique’s 160 Ends 49-Year Pakistan Wait In West Indies Tests

Abdullah Shafique scored an unbeaten 160 against West Indies to become the first Pakistan batter in 49 years to hit 150-plus in a Test in the Caribbean.

Abdullah Shafique's 160 Ends 49-Year Pakistan Wait In West Indies Tests. Photo X
Abdullah Shafique's 160 Ends 49-Year Pakistan Wait In West Indies Tests. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-08-05 21:35 IST

Abdullah Shafique made a memorable return to Pakistan’s Test playing XI, producing a brilliant unbeaten 160 against the West Indies in the second Test in Port of Spain and etching his name into the country’s cricket history.

Shafique was brought into the side in place of Shan Masood and was given the responsibility of batting at No. 3. He responded with a composed marathon innings, facing 323 deliveries and striking 15 fours and three sixes.

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His effort proved particularly valuable as Pakistan secured a 43-run first-innings lead. More importantly, Shafique became only the fifth Pakistani batter to register a score of 150 or more in a Test innings in the West Indies.

The milestone carried additional significance because Shafique became the first Pakistan batter in 49 years to achieve the feat in the Caribbean. The previous Pakistani to reach the mark was Majid Khan, who scored 167 during the second innings of the Georgetown Test in March 1977.

Shafique’s innings also placed him alongside some of the biggest names in Pakistan’s Test history. Hanif Mohammad remains the record-holder for the highest individual score by a Pakistani batter in the West Indies, having produced a remarkable 337 in Bridgetown in January 1958.

The overall record for the highest individual score in a Test match in the West Indies, meanwhile, belongs to legendary home batter Brian Lara. The former West Indies captain remained unbeaten on 400 against England in St John’s in August 2004.

Shafique, Babar Put Pakistan In Strong Position

Shafique’s dominant display was complemented by an important contribution from Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

The pair added 183 runs for the second wicket, laying the foundation for Pakistan’s first-innings advantage. Babar faced 147 balls and scored 88, hitting 10 boundaries and one six.

The Pakistan skipper came agonisingly close to completing a century but was dismissed before reaching three figures. Nevertheless, his partnership with Shafique gave Pakistan a significant advantage in the Test.

Shafique’s knock was particularly impressive given the demands of batting for an extended period in Test cricket. He combined patience with calculated aggression, ensuring Pakistan maintained control while also building a substantial lead.

For Shafique, the innings represents a major personal achievement after returning to the side. His 160 not only strengthened Pakistan’s position in the second Test but also ended a long wait for a Pakistani batter to produce a 150-plus score in the Caribbean.

Pakistan entered the match looking to avoid a series defeat in the West Indies, and Shafique’s historic innings has put them in a strong position to accomplish that objective.

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Abdullah Shafique’s 160 Ends 49-Year Pakistan Wait In West Indies Tests
Tags: Abdullah ShafiqueAbdullah Shafique 160babar azamHanif MohammadMajid Khanpakistan cricketPakistan cricket historyPakistan Test recordsPakistan Test seriesPakistan vs West IndiesPakistan vs West Indies TestPort of Spain TestShafique recordWest Indies CricketWest Indies Test

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Abdullah Shafique’s 160 Ends 49-Year Pakistan Wait In West Indies Tests
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