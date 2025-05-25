Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Abhimanyu Easwaran’s Father Drops Bombshell: ‘My Son Would’ve Made Test Debut Long Back If…’

Abhimanyu Easwaran’s Father Drops Bombshell: ‘My Son Would’ve Made Test Debut Long Back If…’

According to him, IPL brings not just opportunities but also attention. Players who make headlines in the league often attract more support and interest from selectors.

Abhimanyu Easwaran’s Father Drops Bombshell: ‘My Son Would’ve Made Test Debut Long Back If…’

Abhimanyu Easwaran's Father Drops Bombshell: 'My Son Would've Made Test Debut Long Back If…'


Abhimanyu Easwaran, India’s designated back-up opener for the upcoming England tour, appears closer than ever to fulfilling his long-standing dream of a Test debut. Having carved out a prolific domestic career and consistently performed for India A, Easwaran’s rise has been steady, though not always celebrated.

Despite his consistent performances, a Test cap has remained just out of reach. Often, it seems, not because of form but due to other external factors.

‘IPL Visibility Could Have Changed Everything’

Easwaran’s father, Ranganathan Easwaran, recently voiced his frustration in an interview with the Times of India. He believes the lack of Indian Premier League exposure has been a major obstacle in his son’s journey.

“Abhimanyu would’ve made his Team India debut long back had he got a chance to showcase his prowess in IPL. The tournament makes a big difference due to greater visibility. Abhimanyu is not a flamboyant player and doesn’t run around the ground after scoring centuries. These things go against him,” he said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to him, IPL brings not just opportunities but also attention. Players who make headlines in the league often attract more support and interest from selectors. Easwaran’s more understated style may have worked against him in that environment.

A Record That Speaks for Itself

Ranganathan Easwaran pointed to his son’s statistics to highlight the credibility of his case. Abhimanyu has featured in 101 first-class matches and has scored 7,674 runs at an average of 48.87.

“Abhimanyu has been a solid performer, which is evident from his tally of 7,674 runs in 101 first-class matches at an average of 48.87. His experience across conditions in New Zealand, Australia, England and the West Indies further sets him apart from other contenders,” he said.

The consistency and the volume of runs suggest that Abhimanyu is more than ready for the next level. His performances in varied conditions show adaptability and maturity.

Focused and Preparing for the Big Moment

Even without confirmation of a starting spot, Easwaran is not letting up in his preparation. He has already begun his training routine, specifically tailored for English conditions.

“Abhimanyu wakes up at 5.30 AM and spends hours facing pacers. We’ve organised two dozen duke balls to ensure no gap in preparation. He’s batting on a green wicket with red soil because the bounce enables him to prepare extensively for English conditions. Abhimanyu is also engaging in specialised training to face spinners on the fourth or fifth day. He is studying every bowler in the English setup to handle every situation,” said his father.

The attention to detail in his training shows his hunger and determination. Whether or not this is the tour that finally sees him earn a Test cap, Easwaran is making sure he is ready when the opportunity arrives.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni’s Cryptic Message To Critics: ‘I Am Not Saying I Am Done’ Amid IPL Retirement Rumors

 

Filed under

Abhimanyu Easwaran England Test Tour

Naama Levy, a former host

I Survived On Rainwater And Rice: Israeli Hostage Recalls Harrowing Experience In Gaza, They Can...
Triptii Dimri and RGV

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone...
Malvika Raaj, husband Pra

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With...
A man accused of engaging

BJP Denies Association With The Man Arrested After Obscene Acts On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
Rajesh Kumar and Bilawal

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai
newsx

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Tribal Woman Raped, Tortured with Iron Rod in Khandwa; Dies Before Help...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

I Survived On Rainwater And Rice: Israeli Hostage Recalls Harrowing Experience In Gaza, They Can Only Pray And Cling To The Wall

I Survived On Rainwater And Rice: Israeli Hostage Recalls Harrowing Experience In Gaza, They Can...

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone As Female Lead In Spirit

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone...

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With Pranav Bagga

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With...

BJP Denies Association With The Man Arrested After Obscene Acts On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

BJP Denies Association With The Man Arrested After Obscene Acts On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai

Entertainment

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone As Female Lead In Spirit

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With Pranav Bagga

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai

Billionaire Romance: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Enjoy $500M Yacht Adventure Before Summer Nuptials, Pictures Inside

Billionaire Romance: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Enjoy $500M Yacht Adventure Before Summer Nuptials, Pictures

Ravi Mohan’s Alleged GF Kenishaa Francis Slams Down On Trolls, Initiates Legal Action Over Rape Threats

Ravi Mohan’s Alleged GF Kenishaa Francis Slams Down On Trolls, Initiates Legal Action Over Rape

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season