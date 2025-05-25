Abhimanyu Easwaran’s Father Drops Bombshell: ‘My Son Would’ve Made Test Debut Long Back If…’

According to him, IPL brings not just opportunities but also attention. Players who make headlines in the league often attract more support and interest from selectors.

Abhimanyu Easwaran, India’s designated back-up opener for the upcoming England tour, appears closer than ever to fulfilling his long-standing dream of a Test debut. Having carved out a prolific domestic career and consistently performed for India A, Easwaran’s rise has been steady, though not always celebrated.

Despite his consistent performances, a Test cap has remained just out of reach. Often, it seems, not because of form but due to other external factors.

‘IPL Visibility Could Have Changed Everything’

Easwaran’s father, Ranganathan Easwaran, recently voiced his frustration in an interview with the Times of India. He believes the lack of Indian Premier League exposure has been a major obstacle in his son’s journey.

“Abhimanyu would’ve made his Team India debut long back had he got a chance to showcase his prowess in IPL. The tournament makes a big difference due to greater visibility. Abhimanyu is not a flamboyant player and doesn’t run around the ground after scoring centuries. These things go against him,” he said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to him, IPL brings not just opportunities but also attention. Players who make headlines in the league often attract more support and interest from selectors. Easwaran’s more understated style may have worked against him in that environment.

A Record That Speaks for Itself

Ranganathan Easwaran pointed to his son’s statistics to highlight the credibility of his case. Abhimanyu has featured in 101 first-class matches and has scored 7,674 runs at an average of 48.87.

“Abhimanyu has been a solid performer, which is evident from his tally of 7,674 runs in 101 first-class matches at an average of 48.87. His experience across conditions in New Zealand, Australia, England and the West Indies further sets him apart from other contenders,” he said.

The consistency and the volume of runs suggest that Abhimanyu is more than ready for the next level. His performances in varied conditions show adaptability and maturity.

Focused and Preparing for the Big Moment

Even without confirmation of a starting spot, Easwaran is not letting up in his preparation. He has already begun his training routine, specifically tailored for English conditions.

“Abhimanyu wakes up at 5.30 AM and spends hours facing pacers. We’ve organised two dozen duke balls to ensure no gap in preparation. He’s batting on a green wicket with red soil because the bounce enables him to prepare extensively for English conditions. Abhimanyu is also engaging in specialised training to face spinners on the fourth or fifth day. He is studying every bowler in the English setup to handle every situation,” said his father.

The attention to detail in his training shows his hunger and determination. Whether or not this is the tour that finally sees him earn a Test cap, Easwaran is making sure he is ready when the opportunity arrives.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni’s Cryptic Message To Critics: ‘I Am Not Saying I Am Done’ Amid IPL Retirement Rumors