Abhinav Bindra was on Friday awarded the prestigious Blue Cross which is the paramount honour awarded in the sport of shooting. This award is given by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) for outstanding contribution towards the sport of shooting. ISSF conferred the award to Bindra while hosting their general assembly in Munich, Germany. With the Blue Corss, Bindra, who is the only Indian to win an individual gold medal in the Olympics, have become the first Indian recipient of this honour.

Bindra has won several national awards to his name including the Arjuna Award, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and the Padma Bhushan to go with his medals in international events like Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. Bindra retired from the game after narrowly missing out on a medal in 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Bindra now looks after his state-of-the-art performance and rehab centres for budding athletes in Mohali and Delhi. Bindra took to Twitter to express his happiness on receiving the award. He said, “Extremely humbled to receive the @ISSF_Shooting ‘s highest honour the Blue Cross at the General Assembly in Munich today.”

The ISSF also announced the retirement of its president Olegario Vazquez Rana of Mexico stepping down after 38 years and appointment of Vladimir Lisin of Russia as his successor. Bindra also congratulated the outgoing president on his successful tenure, and said, “Today mark an end to a great Era for @ISSF_Shooting as President Vasquez retires. It has been a great honour and privelage to serve the sport under his presidency. Wishing him all the very very best for the future.”

Raninder Singh who is the president of National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) was also appointed as one of the 4 vice-presidents of ISSF.

