Abhinav Bindra Honored With Olympic Order, Highest Recognition Award From IOC

Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra was honored with the Olympic Order by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday. This award, the highest recognition from the IOC, was given for his “outstanding services to the Olympic movement.” Bindra will be officially recognized at a ceremony during the 142nd IOC session in Paris on August 10.

Bindra is the first Indian to win an individual gold medal at the Olympic Games. He achieved this milestone at the 2008 Beijing Olympics by winning gold in the men’s 10m air rifle event. After retiring from competitive sports following the Rio 2016 Olympics, Bindra has been actively promoting sports through his Abhinav Bindra Foundation. The foundation primarily focuses on implementing sports science and developing the sports ecosystem in India.

What is the Olympic Order?

The Olympic Order, established in 1975, is an award given to individuals for their exceptional contributions to the Olympic Movement.

There are three levels of the award: gold, silver, and bronze. The gold level is typically reserved for heads of state or in exceptional situations. The award ceremonies usually occur at the end of the Olympic Games. Notable recipients include gymnast Nadia Comăneci, who received the Order twice, and former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was awarded the gold Olympic Order in 1983.