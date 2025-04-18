In a significant shake-up within the Indian men’s cricket team, key support staff members Abhishek Nayar, T. Dilip, and Soham Desai are likely to be removed from their roles.

Abhishek Nayar Sacked As Team India Batting Coach: Insiders Expose The Real Reason Behind The Axe

Along with the trio, a masseur who has been working with the national team for a couple of years is also expected to be relieved of duties, according to sources close to the matter.

Shift Towards a Leaner Support Staff Structure

Nayar, who joined as assistant coach in July last year after parting ways with Kolkata Knight Riders, was seen as a progressive influence, especially in white-ball cricket.

Meanwhile, Dilip and Desai have been around since late 2021 and 2020 respectively, contributing to India’s victorious 2025 Champions Trophy campaign in Dubai — an unbeaten run that marked a high point in their tenure.

However, voices within the Board seem to have questioned the necessity of such an expansive coaching group.

“Some people in the Board had been saying about what’s the point of having so many people in men’s team support staff, especially after the debacle of Test series defeat in Australia. They had this view that with so many coaches there, the support staff of the men’s team gave a crowded look,” sources told a leading news agency.

Another insider clarified that the move wasn’t necessarily a critique of individual performance.

“So, this can’t be called sacking, it’s just about giving the support staff a lean look. Also, this can’t make the likes of Nayar, Dilip and Desai as good or bad coaches, because they still have a lot more to offer to Indian cricket and shaping its future players.”

Contributions That Won’t Be Forgotten

Nayar’s approach had been highly appreciated by several batters, including KL Rahul, who credited him with helping drive a mental shift that improved performances in limited-overs formats.

Dilip, on the other hand, was lauded for elevating the team’s fielding standards, playing a silent but crucial role behind India’s recent on-field successes.

The masseur who is reportedly being removed had been a constant presence in the dressing room setup for a number of years.

Who’s Stepping In?

According to sources, Sitanshu Kotak will now take full charge of batting duties, while Ryan ten Doeschate is expected to handle fielding responsibilities.

Doeschate, notably, served as fielding coach at KKR under Gautam Gambhir’s mentorship and will now reunite with him in the Indian team’s camp.

As for strength and conditioning, Adrian Le Roux has emerged as the frontrunner to replace Soham Desai. Currently associated with Punjab Kings in the IPL, Le Roux previously held a long-term role at KKR and even served the Indian team between 2002 and 2003.

Looking ahead, India’s next challenge will be a demanding five-match Test series in England, beginning June 20.

