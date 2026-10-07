Abhishek Porel Back In Bengal Ranji Squad After Bail In Sexual-Offence Case, Set To Face Delhi

Abhishek Porel: Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel has been named in the state’s 17-member squad for the Ranji Trophy opener against Delhi after being granted bail in a case involving allegations of rape and other sexual offences. His selection comes ahead of Bengal’s opening fixture at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani.

Porel’s inclusion marks his return to Bengal’s domestic setup after he last featured in competitive cricket during IPL 2026. The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has been one of the promising names in Bengal cricket and has also represented Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

The youngster’s selection comes at a time when the legal case against him remains part of an ongoing judicial process. Porel was arrested in August following a complaint filed by a woman medical student from Karnataka. He was subsequently granted bail, and the allegations against him have not been established as a conviction.

Bengal will begin their Ranji Trophy campaign against Delhi, with Abhimanyu Easwaran continuing as captain and Sudip Kumar Gharami named vice-captain. Porel is among the two wicketkeepers selected for the fixture, alongside Shakir Habib Gandhi.

Porel Included In Bengal Squad

Porel has been named in Bengal’s 17-member squad for the Elite Group C opener against Delhi. The match will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani after the venue was shifted from Eden Gardens.

His selection gives Bengal another wicketkeeping option while also bringing a player with IPL experience into their domestic setup. Porel has previously featured for Delhi Capitals and has continued to be regarded as one of Bengal’s notable young batting prospects.

What Is The Legal Case Against Porel?

According to the reported complaint, Porel was accused by a woman medical student from Karnataka in a case involving allegations of rape and other sexual offences.

The complaint reportedly stated that the two had been in a relationship for around three-and-a-half years and had discussed marriage. Police subsequently registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

Porel was arrested in August and later granted bail. The case remains subject to the legal process, and the allegations should not be treated as a finding of guilt.

Shami, Akash Deep Also In Squad

Bengal have also included experienced India pacers Mohammed Shami and Akash Deep in their squad for the opening match.

Mukesh Kumar is another notable fast-bowling option, giving Bengal considerable experience in their pace department. Akash Deep’s inclusion is particularly significant as he looks to regain match fitness and rhythm after his injury setback.

The Bengal squad also features experienced domestic players alongside younger prospects as the team begins its latest Ranji Trophy campaign.

Bengal vs Delhi Venue Changed

The fixture was initially scheduled to take place at Eden Gardens but has been moved to the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani.

The venue change comes ahead of preparations at Eden Gardens for a Durga Puja-related event around Mahalaya on October 10.

Bengal Squad

Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Sudip Chatterjee, Abhishek Porel, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Ankur Paul, Sumanta Gupta, Ankit Shukla, Subham Chatterjee, Mohammed Shami, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Pradipta Pramanik, Aamir Gani, Mohammed Kaif, Soumyadip Mandal.

Standbys: Karan Lal, Akhilesh Yadav, Geet Puri, Abhishek Raman, Shubham Sarkar, Sumit Mohanta, Aditya Purohit.