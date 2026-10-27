Abhishek Sharma 100 WATCH VIDEO: India Opener Makes A Mockery Of New Zealand Attack With Blistering 35 Balls T20I Century | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

Abhishek Sharma Batting Highlights: Abhishek Sharma unleashed a sensational batting storm against New Zealand in the third T20I at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on October 27. The Indian opener smashed 113 off just 38 balls, including nine fours and 11 sixes, as India raced towards New Zealand’s target of 199. His explosive century came off just 35 balls, putting India in complete control of the chase.

India needed a strong response after New Zealand posted 198/3 in 20 overs, with Daryl Mitchell scoring an unbeaten 89. However, Abhishek and teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turned the contest into a boundary-hitting spectacle, adding 133 runs for the opening wicket in just 43 balls.

ABHISHEK SHARMA, YOU ABSOLUTE MENACE! 🤯 A 35-ball hundred. Let that sink in! 💯 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 3rd T20I, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/OvOMf1rIsy — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 27, 2026







Abhishek Sharma Tears Into New Zealand’s Bowling Attack

Abhishek began his assault against Jacob Duffy, launching the pacer over cover-point for six in the opening over. He continued the attack against Adam Milne, smashing two sixes and a four in the second over, repeatedly targeting the off-side boundary.

At this point, just sit back and enjoy the show! 🍿 Abhishek Sharma is serving sixes like there’s no tomorrow. 😮‍💨 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 3rd T20I, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 27, 2026







Michael Bracewell also came under pressure as Abhishek struck a six and two fours in the third over. His ability to create room and clear the infield left New Zealand searching for answers.

Abhishek Sharma makes room for one more beauty! 🎨 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 3rd T20I, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/MIOD5YZBqu — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 27, 2026







The onslaught continued against Kyle Jamieson, whom Abhishek struck for two sixes and a four in the fourth over. He brought up his fifty in just 15 balls, showcasing extraordinary timing, power and confidence. By the end of five overs, India had already raced to 100 runs.

15 BALLS. HALF-CENTURY. ZERO BRAKES. 💥 Abhishek Sharma is taking the game away from New Zealand at a ridiculous pace! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 3rd T20I, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 27, 2026







Abhishek Sharma Brings Up 35-Ball T20I Century

Abhishek maintained his remarkable scoring rate after Sooryavanshi’s dismissal for 45 off 19 balls. He continued targeting the cover and mid-wicket regions, combining powerful shots with audacious strokeplay.

The left-hander reached his century in just 35 balls, celebrating with a meditative pose after removing his helmet and gloves. He eventually departed for 113 off 38 deliveries, with nine fours and 11 sixes at a strike rate of 297.37. Jamieson claimed the wicket, with Glenn Phillips completing the catch at deep mid-wicket.

The innings also placed Abhishek among the fastest century-makers in men’s T20 internationals, matching his 35-ball hundred against New Zealand in Wellington with his previous record listed against Afghanistan in Delhi in 2026.

At the time of writing, India had reached 178/2 in 10 overs while chasing 199, needing just 21 runs from 60 balls. Sanju Samson was unbeaten on eight, while Shreyas Iyer was yet to face a delivery.