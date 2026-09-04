Abhishek Sharma Birthday Special: Team India T20I Star Turns 26, What is His Net Worth in 2026? Check House And Car Collection

Abhishek Sharma Birthday Special: Abhishek Sharma, the T20 star of Indian cricket, is turning 26 today, and he would be a lot younger than that if we were to describe his batting on Saturday. On Friday, September 4, 1990, when he was born in Amritsar, Punjab, no one imagined that this young player from a small city, who started his cricket career as a domestic player and became a left-handed opener, would turn out to be one of the most devastating batters in world cricket.

Abhishek’s rise has also been financially rewarding. His IPL prize money has grown sharply from one season to another, and apart from that, his India career and the increasing number of his sponsorships have given him additional revenue from his personal brand as well.

Abhishek Sharma Net Worth in 2026

Abhishek Sharma’s net worth has not been officially announced, yet in 2026, media speculation placed it at approximately 12 crore to 15 crore. A few reports claimed a higher valuation, between 20-25 crore; still, they should be viewed carefully, because the investments, properties, and endorsement agreements of the cricket star are private. That’s why not revealed to the public.

Abhishek’s primary publicly known source of revenue is his IPL contract. Sunrisers Hyderabad have again retained him for IPL 2026 at a fee of 14 crore, thereby continuing his steep rise in franchise valuation. His IPL salary went from 6.5 crore per annum in 2022-24 to a higher figure of 14 crore from 2025.

Abhishek is also part of the 2025-26 BCCI Grade C central contract list, and this way, his yearly income from cricket alone could easily reach several crores even after deducting the earnings from sponsorships, endorsements and appearances.

Abhishek Sharma House: A Luxurious Amritsar Home

In spite of being one of India’s biggest young cricket talents, Abhishek is still very much in touch with where he came from in Punjab. His main home, as reported, is a luxurious bungalow in Amritsar, and there he resides with his family. Per a Times of India article from April 2026, the property may be worth anywhere between 6 crore and 8 crore.

Apparently, the main living area has a large living room, a beautiful garden, wooden furniture, and a separate space for prayers. Photos that Abhishek has posted on social media have also given his followers an idea of their house. For Abhishek, the house is more so since it symbolizes his journey from being a young cricketer in Amritsar at present to having played for the India cricket team many times.

Abhishek Sharma Car Collection

Abhishek Sharma has one of the best car collections among the new generation of Indian cricketers. The left-handed batter, who was part of the T20 World Cup 2026 winning team owns the following cars:

Ferrari Purosangue

Haval H9

BMW 320d

Mahindra Thar

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