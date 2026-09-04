Abhishek Sharma Birthday: Yuvraj Singh’s Heartfelt Wish to India T20I Star Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO

Abhishek Sharma Birthday: On Friday, legendary Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh sent flamboyant batter Abhishek Sharma a birthday wish on his 26th birthday. He praised the young player for who he has grown into and emphasized his desire to put in more effort and learn from mistakes. Along with a poignant message for Abhishek, Yuvraj posted a wonderful video on Instagram. The former India all-rounder also uploaded other photos of himself and the little batter.

“Sir Abhishek its your birthday; what an auspicious day, love the person you have become – sharing and caring to those around you and a leader! Always learning from your failures and willing to put in more hard work each time! Wishing you a year of runs and tons! Lots of love always,” Yuvraj wrote.

WATCH: Yuvraj Singh Wishes Abhishek Sharma on Birthday







The video also captured the lighter side of their relationship, with Yuvraj playfully making Abhishek perform sit-ups while holding his ears after the youngster played rash shots in matches. Abhishek was also made to pledge that he would not repeat the mistake.

Yuvraj, who played 404 international matches and scored 11,778 runs during his 17-year India career, has been an influential figure in Abhishek’s development.

Abhishek has established himself as one of India’s most aggressive top-order batters in T20 cricket. The left-handed opener also bowls left-arm orthodox spin and represents India internationally as well as Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Abhishek’s elder sister Komal Sharma also wished his brother with a video on Instagram and wrote, “Happy birthday to the best brother and the best human in this world. I love you more than words can ever explain. Your sister has loved you the most since you were a little kid, and I think that love has only grown stronger with every passing year.”

Abhishek Sharma: Team India’s T20I Star

The youngster has produced several remarkable performances in the shortest format. His 135 off 54 balls against England is the highest individual score by an Indian batter in T20Is, while his 141 off 55 balls against Punjab Kings is the second-highest individual IPL score by an Indian batter after KL Rahul’s 152 not out, which he made in IPL 2026.

Abhishek has also emerged as one of the most prolific six-hitters in T20 cricket. In 2025, he became the first Indian batter to hit 100 sixes in T20 cricket in a single calendar year and also set a record for the fastest player to reach 100 sixes in T20Is, based on balls faced.

He has scored 1,629 runs in T20Is and 2,379 runs in the IPL, while also reaching the top of the ICC Men’s T20I batting rankings during a prolific run.

Abhishek was part of India’s title-winning campaign at the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, adding another major achievement to a career that also includes the 2018 U-19 World Cup triumph.

Also Read: Abhishek Sharma Birthday Special: Team India T20I Star Turns 26, What is His Net Worth in 2026? Check House And Car Collection