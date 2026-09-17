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Home > Sports News > Abhishek Sharma Creates History in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Smashes Fastest T20I Century by Full Member Batter in 30 Balls

Abhishek Sharma Creates History in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Smashes Fastest T20I Century by Full Member Batter in 30 Balls

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma well and truly went berserk in the third and final T20I against Afghanistan on September 17, Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Abhishek Sharma Creates History in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Smashes Fastest T20I Century by Full Member Batter in 30 Balls. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
Abhishek Sharma Creates History in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Smashes Fastest T20I Century by Full Member Batter in 30 Balls. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-09-17 20:35 IST

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Team India opener Abhishek Sharma well and truly went berserk in the third and final T20I against Afghanistan on September 17, Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The left-handed batter carried his rampaging form from the first two matches and punished Afghanistan by smashing boundaries at will. The 30-ball hundred in Delhi is now the fastest by any player from a full-member nation as he took Afghan bowlers to the cleaners.

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Whose record did Abhishek Sharma break?

While the record for the fastest hundred in the shortest format overall is held by Sahil Chauhan from Estonia, bringing it up off 27 deliveries, Finn Allen and Sikandar Raza had held it among full-member countries, reaching the mark in 33 balls. Allen, notably, clobbered the ton against South Africa earlier this year during the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against South Africa in Kolkata. However, the youngster has shattered it by three deliveries. He got off the mark in the first over of the innings by hitting a boundary off Fazalhaq Farooqi’s bowling and needed only 16 balls to reach his fifty, getting to the milestone in the fifth over. With Ibrahim Zadran introducing Mohammad Nabi to bowl his first over in the fifth, Abhishek and Sanju Samson latched onto him, belting the veteran for 29 runs with four sixes and a boundary.

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Abhishek equally punished their lead spinner Rashid Khan, hammering 15 runs in the following over. The century came off only ninth over of the innings, getting to the landmark with a single. Abhishek’s previous fastest was 37 when he hammered that against England in 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Who held the fastest T20I ton by an Indian before Abhishek Sharma?

Before Abhishek, Rohit Sharma held the record for the quickest T20I ton by an Indian when he took 35 balls.

Rashid Khan dismissed the SunRisers Hyderabad in the 10th over of the innings for 108 as he nicked to Rahmanullah Gurbaz behind the stumps. Rashid also had a hand in dismissing Tilak Varma, running him out for 2 in the 12th over of the innings. With the Men in Blue already 164/2, they have an excellent chance of taking their total past 250. Shreyas Iyer and co. have already sealed the series 2-0.

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Abhishek Sharma Creates History in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Smashes Fastest T20I Century by Full Member Batter in 30 Balls
Tags: Abhishek SharmaAfghanistan national cricket teamfinn-allenIND vs AFGteam india

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Abhishek Sharma Creates History in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Smashes Fastest T20I Century by Full Member Batter in 30 Balls

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Abhishek Sharma Creates History in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Smashes Fastest T20I Century by Full Member Batter in 30 Balls

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Abhishek Sharma Creates History in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Smashes Fastest T20I Century by Full Member Batter in 30 Balls
Abhishek Sharma Creates History in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Smashes Fastest T20I Century by Full Member Batter in 30 Balls
Abhishek Sharma Creates History in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Smashes Fastest T20I Century by Full Member Batter in 30 Balls
Abhishek Sharma Creates History in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Smashes Fastest T20I Century by Full Member Batter in 30 Balls
Abhishek Sharma Creates History in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Smashes Fastest T20I Century by Full Member Batter in 30 Balls

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