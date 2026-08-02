Abhishek Sharma For 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup? India Batter Hits 25 Sixes in His 91-Ball 233 in One-Day District Match

After an insipid outing in the three-game T20I series against Zimbabwe, Team India’s explosive T20I batter Abhishek Sharma has returned to form in style. Playing in a local one-day district game for Amritsar Mensenior against Tarn Taran, the left-handed batter smacked a jaw-dropping 25 sixes and 15 boundaries to amass a total of 533/8 in 50 overs. Has Abhishek put himself in the reckoning for India’s 2027 World Cup squad?

Will Abhishek Sharma be picked in India’s 2027 World Cup squad?

Although there is plenty of time left for the 2027 World Cup and there are a handful of series for the selectors to determine the combination, Abhishek is highly unlikely to make the squad despite the fireworks. While the Men in Blue have a settled opening pair in Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal is next in the pecking order, given the southpaw has delivered some good performances in his limited outings in ODI cricket. Abhishek has been a proven talent in T20Is but will likely need to make himself available for a prolonged spell in the 50-overs format and score consistently.

With the Vijay Hazare Trophy set to take place later this year, the youngster has the opportunity to push his case for a spot in India’s 50-overs setup. The 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy saw him score only 86 runs in three games with a best of 81 alongside a strike rate of 106.17. The 25-year-old currently averages 33.78 in 69 List A fixtures with four hundreds, mustering 2196 runs.

When will Abhishek Sharma next be in action for India?

Meanwhile, Abhishek is likely to next be in action only in October when the West Indies visit India for three T20Is. He will also tour New Zealand, where India will play five more T20Is along with as many ODIs and a couple of Tests.

Abhishek was notably ranked No.1 in T20Is once but his form tapered off in the T20 World Cup 2026, falling for three ducks to start the tournament. He still finished with 141 runs in eight matches, including a whirlwind half-century in the final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The youngster also enjoyed a promising season for the SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 but largely struggled in Ireland and England.