LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Abhishek Sharma For 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup? India Batter Hits 25 Sixes in His 91-Ball 233 in One-Day District Match

Abhishek Sharma For 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup? India Batter Hits 25 Sixes in His 91-Ball 233 in One-Day District Match

After an insipid outing in the three-game T20I series against Zimbabwe, Team India's explosive T20I batter Abhishek Sharma has returned to form in style.

Abhishek Sharma For 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup? India Batter Hits 25 Sixes in His 91-Ball 233 in One-Day District Match. (Image Credits: X)
Abhishek Sharma For 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup? India Batter Hits 25 Sixes in His 91-Ball 233 in One-Day District Match. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-08-02 17:16 IST

After an insipid outing in the three-game T20I series against Zimbabwe, Team India’s explosive T20I batter Abhishek Sharma has returned to form in style. Playing in a local one-day district game for Amritsar Mensenior against Tarn Taran, the left-handed batter smacked a jaw-dropping 25 sixes and 15 boundaries to amass a total of 533/8 in 50 overs. Has Abhishek put himself in the reckoning for India’s 2027 World Cup squad?

Will Abhishek Sharma be picked in India’s 2027 World Cup squad?

Although there is plenty of time left for the 2027 World Cup and there are a handful of series for the selectors to determine the combination, Abhishek is highly unlikely to make the squad despite the fireworks. While the Men in Blue have a settled opening pair in Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal is next in the pecking order, given the southpaw has delivered some good performances in his limited outings in ODI cricket. Abhishek has been a proven talent in T20Is but will likely need to make himself available for a prolonged spell in the 50-overs format and score consistently.

You Might Be Interested In

With the Vijay Hazare Trophy set to take place later this year, the youngster has the opportunity to push his case for a spot in India’s 50-overs setup. The 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy saw him score only 86 runs in three games with a best of 81 alongside a strike rate of 106.17. The 25-year-old currently averages 33.78 in 69 List A fixtures with four hundreds, mustering 2196 runs.

When will Abhishek Sharma next be in action for India?

Meanwhile, Abhishek is likely to next be in action only in October when the West Indies visit India for three T20Is. He will also tour New Zealand, where India will play five more T20Is along with as many ODIs and a couple of Tests.

Abhishek was notably ranked No.1 in T20Is once but his form tapered off in the T20 World Cup 2026, falling for three ducks to start the tournament. He still finished with 141 runs in eight matches, including a whirlwind half-century in the final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The youngster also enjoyed a promising season for the SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 but largely struggled in Ireland and England.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Abhishek Sharma For 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup? India Batter Hits 25 Sixes in His 91-Ball 233 in One-Day District Match
Tags: Abhishek Sharma

RELATED News

WI vs PAK 2nd Test Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch West Indies vs Pakistan Live in India, Pakistan And Worldwide?

Sunil Chhetri Pleads With Tata Group to Reverse Jamshedpur FC Exit Ahead Of ISL 2026-27, Calls it ‘The Poorest Decision For Indian Football’

West Indies vs Pakistan Match Prediction: Who Will Win WI vs PAK 2nd Test?

Sakshi Chaudhary, Commonwealth Games 2026 Gold Medallist: Virat Kohli Connection, Biography, Boxing Career And Achievements

Vinicius Jr To Arsenal Getting Close? EPL Champions Prepare MASSIVE Bid to Lure Real Madrid Superstar To England — Report

LATEST NEWS

This Financial Stock Led Market Cap Gains As Top-10 Firms Added Rs 2.51 Lakh Crore In A Week

Sun Pharma Recalls 10 Eye Drops in India: What Patients Need To Know

Did Akanksha Choudhary Face The Casting Couch Before Fame? Here’s What She Claimed Before Lock Upp 2 Exit

Abhishek Sharma For 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup? India Batter Hits 25 Sixes in His 91-Ball 233 in One-Day District Match

5 Dead, 41 Missing As Ferry Catches Fire In Indonesia’s Madura Island

Vinicius Jr To Arsenal Getting Close? EPL Champions Prepare MASSIVE Bid to Lure Real Madrid Superstar To England — Report

Waiting For Your Dream Home? RERA’s New 4-Month Extension Could Change Your Possession Date

Playground Season 5: Tejasswi Prakash Calls Out Contestant Over ‘Misogynistic’ Remark, Sparks Heated Exchange

Ram Kapoor Reveals Severe Depression During Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Says ‘I Used To Drink On Set’

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Live Streaming: Squads, Venue, Match Time, TV Channel And Prediction

Abhishek Sharma For 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup? India Batter Hits 25 Sixes in His 91-Ball 233 in One-Day District Match

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Abhishek Sharma For 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup? India Batter Hits 25 Sixes in His 91-Ball 233 in One-Day District Match

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Abhishek Sharma For 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup? India Batter Hits 25 Sixes in His 91-Ball 233 in One-Day District Match
Abhishek Sharma For 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup? India Batter Hits 25 Sixes in His 91-Ball 233 in One-Day District Match
Abhishek Sharma For 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup? India Batter Hits 25 Sixes in His 91-Ball 233 in One-Day District Match
Abhishek Sharma For 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup? India Batter Hits 25 Sixes in His 91-Ball 233 in One-Day District Match

QUICK LINKS