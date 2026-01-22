LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Who Is Laila Faisal? Meet Star India Batter Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend

Who Is Laila Faisal? Meet Star India Batter Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend

Abhishek Sharma has become a talk of the town for some personal reasons. Rumours suggest that he is dating fashion entrepreneur Laila Faisal.

Abhishek Sharma with Laila Faisal. (Photo Credits: X)
Abhishek Sharma with Laila Faisal. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 22, 2026 14:42:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Laila Faisal? Meet Star India Batter Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend

You Might Be Interested In

India cricketer Abhishek Sharma has been making headlines with his stunning batting display for the side. The left-handed batter has been scoring runs consistently for India and a at a brisk strike-rate. While he has been in news for his batting, Abhishek has also become a talk of the town for some personal reasons. Rumours suggest that he is dating fashion entrepreneur Laila Faisal. 

Who Is Laila Faisal?

Laila Faisal holds a psychology honours degree from King’s College London and advanced fashion branding education, shaping her global outlook and credibility within India’s luxury fashion ecosystem. She co-founded LRF Designs with her mother Roohi Faisal, positioning the brand around Indian textiles, Kashmiri influences, and modern silhouettes that appeal to India’s premium fashion buyers. Speculation surged after Laila publicly praised Abhishek Sharma’s 135-run T20I knock against England.

You Might Be Interested In

Laila has been spotted cheering at IPL and India matches alongside Abhishek’s sister Komal.

Abhishek Sharma is presently a part of the Indian team’s T20I setup. India are locking horns with New Zealand in a five-match series where the home side has won the first match after a brilliant batting performance from the left-handed batter that helped India post a mammoth total on the board. 







India rode on Abhishek Sharma’s 35-ball 84 to put 238/7 in 20 overs and eventually won the match by 48 runs. 

Also Read: Pakistan Provoke India With New Series Promo Featuring A Dig At ‘Handshake’ Row | WATCH

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 2:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Abhishek Sharmaindia vs new zealandLaila Faisalt20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

Pakistan Provoke India With New Series Promo Featuring A Dig At ‘Handshake’ Row | WATCH

IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson Reflects On Past Heartbreaks Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026, Open Up On Future Ambitions

EXPLAINED: Why Will Babar Azam Miss BBL’s Challenger Match Against Hobart Hurricanes

When Is IND vs NZ 2nd T20I? Check Date, Venue Information, And Predicted Playing XI Ahead Of The Thrilling Encounter

Gautam Gambhir Addresses Rumours Of Tension With Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma, Says Being ‘Pitted Against My Own’

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Laila Faisal? Meet Star India Batter Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend

Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Announced: Here’s When And Where To Stream Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller

Australia Gun Violence: Three Killed In NSW Shooting On Bondi Victims’ Day Of Mourning, Police Hunt Gunman

Amid CBFC Trouble, Is Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Now Getting Sued By THIS OTT Platform Over Delay After Paying Rs.120 Crore In Digital Rights?

Burger King India And Chinese Wok Unite: Aayush Agrawal’s Inspira Global Takes Control

Oscar Nominations 2026: Here’s How, When And Where To Watch The 98th Academy Awards Live In India

Bigg Boss 7 Fame Ajaz Khan Breaks Silence On MMS Leak Controversy, Says ‘The Viral Video And Chat Screenshots Are…’

Apple To Turn Siri Into ChatGPT-Style AI Chatbot With Advanced Conversational Features, Check Specs And Launch Date

Who Is Mohammed Affaann Ahmed? Bengaluru Airport Staffer Arrested After Hugging, Touching South Korean Woman’s Private Parts In Men’s Toilet

What Is the Teri Dulhan Sajaungi Trend? Nick Jonas Grooves to Priyanka Chopra’s 2005 Barsaat Track, Internet Says ‘Patni-Vrata Jiju’

Who Is Laila Faisal? Meet Star India Batter Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Laila Faisal? Meet Star India Batter Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Laila Faisal? Meet Star India Batter Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend
Who Is Laila Faisal? Meet Star India Batter Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend
Who Is Laila Faisal? Meet Star India Batter Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend
Who Is Laila Faisal? Meet Star India Batter Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend

QUICK LINKS