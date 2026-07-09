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Home > Sports News > Abhishek Sharma Personality Rights Case: Delhi High Court Orders Removal of AI Deepfakes, Issues Summons to Defendants

Abhishek Sharma Personality Rights Case: Delhi High Court Orders Removal of AI Deepfakes, Issues Summons to Defendants

Abhishek Sharma Personality Rights Case: The Delhi High Court on Thursday, July 9, issued summons in Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma's personality rights suit and directed removal of allegedly offending online content, including AI-generated posts and misleading material. Justice Jyoti Singh sought responses from individuals and entities accused of misusing Sharma's name, image and identity through defamatory, obscene and AI-generated content circulated on social media platforms.

Abhishek Sharma Personality Rights Case: Delhi High Court Orders Removal of AI Deepfakes, Issues Summons to Defendants
Abhishek Sharma Personality Rights Case: Delhi High Court Orders Removal of AI Deepfakes, Issues Summons to Defendants

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-07-09 15:25 IST

Abhishek Sharma Personality Rights Case: The Delhi High Court on Thursday, July 9, issued summons in Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma’s personality rights suit and directed removal of allegedly offending online content, including AI-generated posts and misleading material. Justice Jyoti Singh sought responses from individuals and entities accused of misusing Sharma’s name, image and identity through defamatory, obscene and AI-generated content circulated on social media platforms.

What is Abhishek Sharma Personality Rights case?

Abhishek moved the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights and takedown of allegedly defamatory and AI-generated content portraying him in a false and damaging manner. His plea flagged social media posts that allegedly used AI-generated images and misleading captions, including material falsely linking him with his manager and creating an incorrect public impression.

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Delhi High Court Orders Removal Of Offending Content

The Court said it would direct takedown of certain web links and restrain unauthorised exploitation of Sharma’s personality rights. During the hearing, the Court also directed issuance of summons and notice to the defendants through their social media handles and available addresses.

Meta, E-Commerce Platforms Mentioned In Court

During the proceedings, Meta Platforms informed the Court that only two offending URLs remained on its platforms and assured that those Instagram links would also be removed. Sharma’s counsel also pointed out that unauthorised listings using his identity were still available on e-commerce platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart.

When Will The Case Be Heard Next?

The Delhi High Court has listed the matter for further hearing on November 17, 2026. The case will continue as the Court examines the remaining URLs, defendants and alleged misuse of Sharma’s identity across digital platforms.

Abhishek Sharma’s performance in England T20I series 2026

Abhishek remains one of India’s key T20I batters during the England series. As per the latest ICC T20I rankings update, he retained the No. 2 spot among men’s T20I batters despite India’s difficult run on the UK tour. He also completed 50 T20Is and reached 100 sixes in T20Is during the second match against England at Old Trafford.

As of July 9, the Delhi High Court has issued summons, directed removal of offending content and indicated interim protection against unauthorised use of Abhishek’s identity. The matter has gained attention at a time when Sharma remains in focus for both his on-field T20I role and his legal battle against alleged AI deepfakes and identity misuse.

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Abhishek Sharma Personality Rights Case: Delhi High Court Orders Removal of AI Deepfakes, Issues Summons to Defendants

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Abhishek Sharma Personality Rights Case: Delhi High Court Orders Removal of AI Deepfakes, Issues Summons to Defendants
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