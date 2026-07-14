LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Abhishek Sharma Personality Rights Case Explained: Delhi High Court Cracks Down on AI-Generated Fake Content

Abhishek Sharma Personality Rights Case Explained: Delhi High Court Cracks Down on AI-Generated Fake Content

Abhishek Sharma personality rights case saw the Delhi High Court restrain unauthorized use of the Indian cricketer's name, image, and likeness. The court directed Meta and online platforms to remove AI-generated fake content, morphed images, and unlicensed merchandise exploiting Abhishek Sharma commercially.

Delhi High Court has restrained the unauthorised use of Abhishek Sharma's name and images in the personality rights case. Image Credit: Instagram/Abhishek Sharma
Delhi High Court has restrained the unauthorised use of Abhishek Sharma's name and images in the personality rights case. Image Credit: Instagram/Abhishek Sharma

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-07-14 09:18 IST

Abhishek Sharma personality rights case: The Delhi High Court has forbidden third parties from abusing Abhishek Sharma’s name, image, or likeness without authorization for their gains, commercial or personal. That means safeguarding Abhishek Sharma’s personality rights. On July 9, by passing an interim order through Sharma’s litigation, Justice Jyoti Singh ordered Meta Platforms, apart from online platforms generally and e-commerce vendors who hosted the violating material, to remove the links that contain the violating material. The ruling also stopped the dissemination of AI-generated material and the distribution of goods.

Why did Abhishek Sharma decide to safeguard personality rights?

According to a report from PTI, the complaint says that people were using AI to produce fake pictures and videos of him, which they spread online to make others believe that a thing was true when, in fact, it was false, to the detriment of Sharma both commercially and in terms of dignity.

You Might Be Interested In

Certain handles were not only publishing morphed images with abusive and offensive words but even had a website where they sold clothes featuring the name and image of the cricketer without obtaining permission. Justice Singh noted that Sharma, in the Indian national team, is a well-known and very popular player at home and internationally. She said that these materials are “false and obscene” and paint him in a bad light.

Abhishek Sharma joins Indian celebrities in protecting personality rights

Judge Jyoti Singh pointed out that when personality rights are in place, an individual has a right to be protected from the unauthorized use or exploitation of his features or persona. 

Earlier, several public figures like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Salman Khan (actors), Ravi Shankar (Founder of Art of Living), Sudhir Chaudhary (Journalist), Raj Shamani ( Podcaster ), and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan approached the High Court seeking protection of their personal and right-to-publicity.

Abhishek Sharma Delhi Hight Court Case: What are personality rights?

Personality rights are legal rights that give people the ability to regulate, control, and prohibit, through laws, the unauthorized commercial exploitation of his/her personality. In essence, they protect elements that make a person identifiable, like the name, the appearance, or the likeness, voice, handwriting, or signature. Personality rights can be broken down into two: the right of publicity (right to monetize a person’s identity) and the right of privacy (right to dignity and being protected against untrue and damaging statements).

Also Read: Alexander Sørloth and Girlfriend Become Target of Sickening Death Threats After England Beat Norway 2-1 In FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Abhishek Sharma Personality Rights Case Explained: Delhi High Court Cracks Down on AI-Generated Fake Content
Tags: Abhishek SharmaAbhishek Sharma Delhi High Court caseAbhishek Sharma personality rights caseDelhi High Court orderpersonality-rights

RELATED News

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Grass Up For Sale Starting From ₹43,000 Onwards, FIFA Selling Most Expensive Pieces At 2.87 Lakhs: Check Details

Wimbledon 2026: Roger Federer Claims Tournament Directors Intentionally Help Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz Dominate Tennis By Slowing Surfaces

IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah Return; Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Dube In- India’s Predicted XI For 1st ODI Against England

Virat Kohli’s Big Role in India’s ODI World Cup 2027 Plans Revealed as Captain Shubman Gill Speaks On ‘Combination’ Talks

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson Confirmed For Roman Reigns’ Madison Square Garden Appearance

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Inspector Vijay Kumar? How ₹6,000 in Facebook Earnings Led to His Suspension and a Departmental Probe

Abhishek Sharma Personality Rights Case Explained: Delhi High Court Cracks Down on AI-Generated Fake Content

Navi Mumbai Woman, Lover Kill Husband, Chop Body Into 3 Parts; Arrested After 11 Months

Sri Krishna Janmasthan Row: Why Are Saints Across India Being Asked to Reach Mathura on August 9?

Mahila Samriddhi Yojana Renamed as ‘Delhi Lakshmi Yojana’: Women to Get Rs 2,500 Monthly; Check Eligibility, Launch Date

Indian Killed, 6 Injured as Iranian Missiles Strike Two UAE Tankers in Strait of Hormuz; US Hits Back at Bushehr

Explained: Why BJP Slapped J&K CM Omar Abdullah With A Rs 100-Crore Defamation Notice

The ‘Guardian’ Tax: Why Trump Plans To Impose 20% Transit Fee In Strait of Hormuz

Bhagwant Mann Govt Cracks Down On Private Schools; Caps Annual Fee Hikes At 5%

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann Regularizes Services Of 516 Forest Department Daily Wage Workers, Hands Over Appointment Letters

Abhishek Sharma Personality Rights Case Explained: Delhi High Court Cracks Down on AI-Generated Fake Content

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Abhishek Sharma Personality Rights Case Explained: Delhi High Court Cracks Down on AI-Generated Fake Content

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Abhishek Sharma Personality Rights Case Explained: Delhi High Court Cracks Down on AI-Generated Fake Content
Abhishek Sharma Personality Rights Case Explained: Delhi High Court Cracks Down on AI-Generated Fake Content
Abhishek Sharma Personality Rights Case Explained: Delhi High Court Cracks Down on AI-Generated Fake Content
Abhishek Sharma Personality Rights Case Explained: Delhi High Court Cracks Down on AI-Generated Fake Content

QUICK LINKS