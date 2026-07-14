Abhishek Sharma Personality Rights Case Explained: Delhi High Court Cracks Down on AI-Generated Fake Content

Abhishek Sharma personality rights case: The Delhi High Court has forbidden third parties from abusing Abhishek Sharma’s name, image, or likeness without authorization for their gains, commercial or personal. That means safeguarding Abhishek Sharma’s personality rights. On July 9, by passing an interim order through Sharma’s litigation, Justice Jyoti Singh ordered Meta Platforms, apart from online platforms generally and e-commerce vendors who hosted the violating material, to remove the links that contain the violating material. The ruling also stopped the dissemination of AI-generated material and the distribution of goods.

Why did Abhishek Sharma decide to safeguard personality rights?

According to a report from PTI, the complaint says that people were using AI to produce fake pictures and videos of him, which they spread online to make others believe that a thing was true when, in fact, it was false, to the detriment of Sharma both commercially and in terms of dignity.

Certain handles were not only publishing morphed images with abusive and offensive words but even had a website where they sold clothes featuring the name and image of the cricketer without obtaining permission. Justice Singh noted that Sharma, in the Indian national team, is a well-known and very popular player at home and internationally. She said that these materials are “false and obscene” and paint him in a bad light.

Abhishek Sharma joins Indian celebrities in protecting personality rights

Judge Jyoti Singh pointed out that when personality rights are in place, an individual has a right to be protected from the unauthorized use or exploitation of his features or persona.

Earlier, several public figures like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Salman Khan (actors), Ravi Shankar (Founder of Art of Living), Sudhir Chaudhary (Journalist), Raj Shamani ( Podcaster ), and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan approached the High Court seeking protection of their personal and right-to-publicity.

Abhishek Sharma Delhi Hight Court Case: What are personality rights?

Personality rights are legal rights that give people the ability to regulate, control, and prohibit, through laws, the unauthorized commercial exploitation of his/her personality. In essence, they protect elements that make a person identifiable, like the name, the appearance, or the likeness, voice, handwriting, or signature. Personality rights can be broken down into two: the right of publicity (right to monetize a person’s identity) and the right of privacy (right to dignity and being protected against untrue and damaging statements).

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