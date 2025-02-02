Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Abhishek Sharma Smashes India’s Second-Fastest T20I Century In Wankhede Thriller Against England

Abhishek Sharma smashed a sensational 37-ball century, the second-fastest by an Indian in T20Is, leading India to a massive 247/9 against England at Wankhede.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Abhishek Sharma Smashes India’s Second-Fastest T20I Century In Wankhede Thriller Against England


India’s rising star Abhishek Sharma produced a breathtaking innings in the fifth and final T20I against England at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, dismantling the opposition with brute force. The left-hander’s explosive 135 off 54 balls set multiple records, including the second-fastest T20I century by an Indian, as India posted a mammoth 247/9 in 20 overs.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Abhishek Sharma showcased his aggressive intent right from the start, making full use of the powerplay after England’s captain Jos Buttler opted to bowl first. He reached his century in just 37 balls, leaving England shell-shocked. This made him the second-fastest Indian to score a T20I century, just behind Rohit Sharma, who achieved the feat in 35 balls against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Not stopping at that, Abhishek also recorded the highest individual T20I score by an Indian batter, surpassing Shubman Gill’s 126 against New Zealand* in 2023. His innings came to an end at 135 runs off 54 balls when he was dismissed by England’s Adil Rashid.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Earlier in the match, Abhishek also notched up the second-fastest fifty for an Indian in T20Is, surpassing KL Rahul’s 18-ball fifty against Scotland in 2021. The record for the fastest fifty by an Indian still belongs to Yuvraj Singh (12 balls) against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Globally, the fastest T20I fifty is held by Nepal’s Dipendra Singh Airee (9 balls).

Sanju Samson opened India’s innings in an aggressive manner, hitting the first ball of the match for a six off Jofra Archer. However, his stay was short-lived, as he was dismissed for 16 runs by Mark Wood. Throughout the series, Samson struggled against short balls, managing just 35 runs from 29 short-pitched deliveries, with all five of his dismissals coming in a similar manner.

Meanwhile, England’s bowlers had no answers to Abhishek’s onslaught. He particularly dominated Jofra Archer and Jamie Overton, scoring 60 runs off 32 deliveries against Archer at a strike rate of 187.40. His fearless approach against extreme pace, especially against Archer and Mark Wood, was one of the defining aspects of his innings.

For this final match, India made a key bowling change, bringing in Mohammed Shami in place of Arshdeep Singh, while England included Mark Wood for Saqib Mahmood.

With India already having sealed the series, the final T20I was a dead rubber. However, Abhishek’s spectacular century ensured that the match remained a thrilling spectacle, as the young batter made a strong case for a long-term spot in India’s T20I setup.

India’s dominant performance in this series reaffirms their T20I depth, and Abhishek Sharma’s record-breaking innings signals the arrival of another aggressive top-order batter in the international circuit. As India gears up for the upcoming T20I fixtures, all eyes will be on whether Abhishek can continue this form and cement his place in the squad.

With the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal already in the mix, the competition for spots at the top of the order is heating up, making India’s T20I lineup even more formidable.

ALSO READ: India Defends U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Title With Stunning 9-Wicket Win

Filed under

Abhishek Sharma Sports T20I century

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump’s Tariff Plan: Economic Pain For The U.S., But Worth The Price?

Trump’s Tariff Plan: Economic Pain For The U.S., But Worth The Price?

Russia And Ukraine Engage In A Blame Game Over A Boarding School Strike In The Kursk Region

Russia And Ukraine Engage In A Blame Game Over A Boarding School Strike In The...

Traditional Fishermen To Move High Court As Navi Mumbai’s Marine Life Hit By Industrial Pollution

Traditional Fishermen To Move High Court As Navi Mumbai’s Marine Life Hit By Industrial Pollution

Mahakumbh 2025: 3 Crore Devotees Expected On Basant Panchami Snan Day

Mahakumbh 2025: 3 Crore Devotees Expected On Basant Panchami Snan Day

PM Research Fellowship Scheme 2025: Get ₹80,000/Month – Check Eligibility, Benefits & How To Apply

PM Research Fellowship Scheme 2025: Get ₹80,000/Month – Check Eligibility, Benefits & How To Apply

Entertainment

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Director Raj Nidimoru? This Viral Pic Spark Buzz!

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Director Raj Nidimoru? This Viral Pic Spark Buzz!

Ex-Porn Film Actress Emily Willis Left Paralyzed After Alleged Rehab Negligence

Ex-Porn Film Actress Emily Willis Left Paralyzed After Alleged Rehab Negligence

Ashneer Grover Fires Back At Salman Khan, ‘Naam Nahi Jaanta Toh Bulaaya Kyun?‘

Ashneer Grover Fires Back At Salman Khan, ‘Naam Nahi Jaanta Toh Bulaaya Kyun?‘

‘Seriel Kisser, Tharki No. 1…’: Netzens Troll Udit Narayan After Kissing Female Fans Video Goes Viral

‘Seriel Kisser, Tharki No. 1…’: Netzens Troll Udit Narayan After Kissing Female Fans Video Goes

Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans Sparks Row, Justifies Saying, ‘Not A Big Issue’

Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans Sparks Row, Justifies Saying, ‘Not A Big Issue’

Lifestyle

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox