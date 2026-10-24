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Home > Sports News > Abhishek Sharma’s Six-Hitting Domination! India Star Scripts History Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

Abhishek Sharma’s Six-Hitting Domination! India Star Scripts History Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

Abhishek Sharma T20I Record: Abhishek Sharma became the first batter to smash 100 sixes in the powerplay in T20 Internationals during India’s second T20I against New Zealand. Despite his early dismissal for 27, Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy guided India to a four-wicket win and a 2–0 series lead.

Abhishek Sharma’s Six-Hitting Domination! India Star Scripts History Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sat 2026-10-24 18:01 IST

Abhishek Sharma T20I Record: India opener Abhishek Sharma etched his name into the record books during the second T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday, becoming the first batter to smash 100 sixes in the first six overs of men’s T20 International cricket. He reached the historic milestone with a maximum over extra cover off Matt Henry in the third over of India’s run chase.

The achievement further underlined Abhishek’s reputation as one of the most explosive batters in the shortest format. However, the left-hander could not turn his start into a substantial innings, as New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner dismissed him for 27 off 21 balls in the ninth over.

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Abhishek Sharma Rewrites T20I Six-Hitting History

Abhishek Sharma continues to raise the bar for power-hitting in the shortest format. The Indian opener reached a historic milestone in the second T20I against New Zealand, taking his tally of sixes in the powerplay to 100 — a feat no other batter has managed in T20 Internationals.

The landmark moment arrived during India’s chase when Abhishek launched Matt Henry over extra cover in the third over. The shot took him beyond the previous benchmark held by former India skipper Rohit Sharma, who finished his T20I career with 98 sixes during overs one to six.

Abhishek had already moved past Rohit’s tally in the opening match of the series on Thursday. His latest maximum took the record into unprecedented territory, underlining the impact he has made since making his T20I debut in 2024.

Rohit Sharma, Guptill Trail India’s Explosive Opener

Abhishek’s powerplay record places him ahead of some of the most destructive batters in the format. Rohit occupies second place with 98 sixes, while New Zealand’s Martin Guptill is third with 97.

Ireland’s Paul Stirling has struck 94 sixes in the first six overs, with South Africa’s Quinton de Kock completing the top five on 87. The figures are based on matches for which ball-by-ball data is available.

Most sixes in overs 1–6 in T20Is:

  • 100* – Abhishek Sharma

  • 98 – Rohit Sharma

  • 97 – Martin Guptill

  • 94 – Paul Stirling

  • 87 – Quinton de Kock

Abhishek has also made headlines for his rapid scoring, holding the record for the fastest T20I century by a batter representing a full-member nation.

Mitchell Santner Cuts Short Abhishek’s Stay

Despite reaching the milestone, Abhishek could not produce a substantial innings in Christchurch. He departed for 27 off 21 deliveries after New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner dismissed him in the ninth over.

Santner proved to be a major obstacle for India, claiming four wickets for just 21 runs. His spell kept the hosts in the contest as India lost six wickets during the chase.

Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy Seal India’s Victory

India were under pressure at 112/6 in the 15th over while chasing New Zealand’s 180/5. Tilak Varma then delivered a match-winning unbeaten 51 off 26 balls, striking six fours and a six to steer the visitors towards the target.

Nitish Kumar Reddy provided crucial support, finishing unbeaten on 26. The pair put together an unbroken 69-run stand for the seventh wicket, with Nitish hitting the winning runs as India reached the target with one ball remaining.

Earlier, Glenn Phillips top-scored for New Zealand with 70, while Bevon Jacobs contributed 56 to help the hosts post 180/5. Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets for India.

The four-wicket win gave India a 2–0 lead in the five-match T20I series, while Abhishek’s powerplay milestone added another historic chapter to his growing international career.

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