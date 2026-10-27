Abirami Iyer Script History, Becomes First Indian Woman to Win International eFootball Series as India Beats New Zealand

India registered a historic 2-1 victory over New Zealand in the bilateral esports Test Series at Armageddon Expo 2026 in Auckland, with Abirami Iyer becoming the first Indian woman to win an international eFootball series overseas. The Indian contingent featured Abirami in women’s eFootball, Chinmay Sahoo in men’s eFootball console and Shagun Srivastava in women’s Clash Royale. Chinmay gave India an early lead before Abirami sealed the series with a convincing win, while Shagun suffered a defeat in her contest. The event also coincided with celebrations marking 100 years of unity through sport between India and New Zealand, alongside a landmark agreement between the two countries’ esports federations.

India Beat New Zealand 2-1 in Esports Test Series

India secured the bilateral series with a 2-1 result after winning two of the three contests. Chinmay Sahoo got the Indian team off to a positive start with a 3-1 victory over Josh in men’s eFootball console. Abirami then produced a dominant performance, defeating Janetteski 3-0 to confirm India’s series win. Shagun Srivastava lost her women’s Clash Royale match 0-3 against Lokkie.

Who Is Dr Abirami Iyer?

Iyer made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win an international eFootball series outside India. Alongside her competitive gaming career, she works in the medical profession, making her achievement particularly significant as she balances professional responsibilities with esports.

Reflecting on the experience, Abirami described representing India at an international event as an unforgettable milestone. She highlighted how competitive gaming had helped her develop discipline, perseverance and self-belief while managing the demands of her profession.

Abirami Iyer on India’s Historic Victory

Abirami spoke about the pressure and excitement of competing against New Zealand in a best-of-five series. She said the victory held special meaning because it challenged stereotypes and demonstrated that women could succeed in competitive gaming while also pursuing professional careers.

The Indian eFootball player thanked the Esports Federation of India (ESFI) for giving her the opportunity to represent the country. She also acknowledged the encouragement and support she received from Lokesh during her journey.