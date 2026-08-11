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Home > Sports News > Abishek Porel Arrested: Delhi Capitals Cricketer Held in Kolkata Over Rape Allegations; IPL Future Uncertain

Abishek Porel Arrested: Delhi Capitals Cricketer Held in Kolkata Over Rape Allegations; IPL Future Uncertain

Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel has been arrested in Kolkata following allegations of rape, sexual misconduct and criminal intimidation. The complainant has alleged that the cricketer maintained a physical relationship with her under a false promise of marriage. Porel’s arrest has also raised questions over his IPL future, although the allegations have not been proven in court.

Kolkata police arrested Abishek Porel for an alleged rape case against the cricketer. Image Credit: ANI
Kolkata police arrested Abishek Porel for an alleged rape case against the cricketer. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-08-11 15:33 IST

Abishek Porel Arrest: There seems to be no end to the troubles for Abishek Porel, as the wicketkeeper batter from West Bengal was recently arrested in connection with a criminal case. The complainant alleged rape, criminal intimidation and other serious crimes. Porel, who plays for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), was arrested by the police at Emami City under the Dum Dum police station. The arrest was confirmed by Hooghly Rural police SP Kunwar Bhushan Singh.

Abishek Porel Arrested For Sexual Misconduct Case

The complainant had alleged sexual misconduct by the young cricketer under false pretenses of marriage. The victim alleged that Porel assaulted and criminally intimidated her. Following the complaint in June, the Calcutta High Court asked the police officials to make the arrest. 

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What is Abishek Porel’s Relation With the Victim?

According to the FIR filed by the victim, Abishek Porel and the victim were in a relationship for three years. Differences between the two started to emerge last year, following which Porel distanced himself from the complainant. 

The victim alleged that Porel had made a promise to marry her. With that promise, the 23-year-old cricketer was involved in sexual intercourse with the complainant. Having a physical relationship under a false promise of marriage could land the budding cricketer in trouble, something that recently happened to Uttar Pradesh’s fast bowler Yash Dayal.

Abishek Porel Career

Uncapped wicketkeeper batter, Abishek Porel, despite his young age, has been presented with many opportunities in domestic cricket. The 23-year-old has played 32 first-class matches, scoring 1,408 runs at an average of 31.28. His best has come in List A cricket, where Porel has scored 833 runs in 21 innings. He averages 43.84 in the format with a highest score of 170*.

In the shortest format, where Abishek Porel is mostly known for representing Delhi Capitals in the IPL, the left-hander has played 61 games. 35 of those matches have come in the IPL, where he has accumulated 769 runs at a measly average of 25.63 while striking at a rate of 145.36. 

It seems likely that Abishek’s career in the IPL will come to an end following his arrest in Kolkata. The 23-year-old would have to prove his innocence to stand any chance of playing in the IPL. 

Also Read: Who Is Duan Jansen? South Africa All-Rounder’s Twin Brother Picked For Proteas Tour Of Namibia

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Abishek Porel Arrested: Delhi Capitals Cricketer Held in Kolkata Over Rape Allegations; IPL Future Uncertain
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Abishek Porel Arrested: Delhi Capitals Cricketer Held in Kolkata Over Rape Allegations; IPL Future Uncertain
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Abishek Porel Arrested: Delhi Capitals Cricketer Held in Kolkata Over Rape Allegations; IPL Future Uncertain
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