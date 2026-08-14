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Home > Sports News > Abishek Porel Remanded to 14-Day Judicial Custody After Bail Plea Rejected

Abishek Porel Remanded to 14-Day Judicial Custody After Bail Plea Rejected

Delhi Capitals cricketer Abishek Porel has been denied bail in an alleged rape case and remanded to 14-day judicial custody as the investigation continues.

Abishek Porel Remanded to 14-Day Judicial Custody After Bail Plea Rejected. Photo X
Abishek Porel Remanded to 14-Day Judicial Custody After Bail Plea Rejected. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 22:29 IST

Delhi Capitals cricketer Abishek Porel was denied bail on Friday in connection with an alleged rape case involving a medical student and has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

Porel was arrested on August 11 in Hooghly following a police investigation into allegations made by a young woman. The complainant has accused the cricketer of rape, blackmail and other offences. He was subsequently produced before the Chinsurah court after undergoing a mandatory medical examination.

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According to the police, the arrest was made after a case had been registered against Porel and a court order was issued in connection with the matter.

“There was a case lodged against him and a court order to arrest him. He was arrested late last night. He will be produced in court today,” Hooghly (Rural) Superintendent of Police Kunar Bhushan Singh told PTI.

The complainant has alleged that she entered into a relationship with Porel after he allegedly promised to marry her. She further claimed that their relationship later deteriorated and accused him of threatening to share objectionable photographs.

A case was registered against the cricketer under 19 sections of law, with most of the alleged offences classified as non-bailable.

The complaint also refers to an alleged incident in Delhi on April 2, 2026. According to the FIR, the woman claimed that she was unlawfully confined during the incident, denied food and deliberately kept isolated. She further alleged that her physical condition deteriorated to the point where she struggled to walk.

The complainant also stated that discussions about marriage had taken place between the two families. However, according to her allegations, the relationship subsequently fell apart after she allegedly discovered Porel was involved with other women.

The matter had previously reached the Calcutta High Court. Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya directed Magra Police Station to take possession of electronic devices relevant to the investigation, including Porel’s mobile phone, and submit a report detailing the progress of the probe.

During the August 11 hearing, the police informed the court that Porel had been arrested and would subsequently be produced before the Chinsurah court.

The latest court order means Porel will remain in judicial custody for 14 days while the investigation continues. The allegations against him remain subject to the ongoing legal process, and no conviction has been recorded against the cricketer.

Porel, a wicketkeeper-batter from West Bengal, has represented Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League and has been regarded as one of the promising young cricketers from the state.

The case is expected to continue through the courts as investigators examine the allegations and evidence, including electronic material reportedly seized as part of the probe.

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Abishek Porel Remanded to 14-Day Judicial Custody After Bail Plea Rejected
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Abishek Porel Remanded to 14-Day Judicial Custody After Bail Plea Rejected

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Abishek Porel Remanded to 14-Day Judicial Custody After Bail Plea Rejected
Abishek Porel Remanded to 14-Day Judicial Custody After Bail Plea Rejected
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Abishek Porel Remanded to 14-Day Judicial Custody After Bail Plea Rejected

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