Wednesday, February 19, 2025
we-woman
Abrar Ahmed's Intense Send-Off To Conway Sets ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Ablaze





Image Credit: Star Sports


Pakistan’s star spinner Abrar Ahmed set the tone for the much-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener between Pakistan and New Zealand with a fiery send-off to Devon Conway. The match, being held at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi, saw Pakistan captain Mohammed Rizwan opting to bowl first after winning the toss—a decision that worked in their favor early on.

Abrar Ahmed struck gold in the eighth over, delivering the first wicket of the tournament. The moment unfolded when Abrar bowled a well-placed delivery aimed directly at the stumps. Conway, expecting a turn, attempted to defend using his back foot, but the ball remained straight and crashed into his off-stump. The New Zealand opener, taken by surprise, had to walk back after managing just 10 runs off 17 balls.

Here is the video: Watch

While the dismissal itself was crucial, it was Abrar Ahmed’s celebration that caught everyone’s attention. The Pakistan spinner, visibly charged up, made animated gestures towards Conway, seemingly mocking the batter’s misjudgment. His aggressive send-off instantly became a talking point, adding a fiery edge to the tournament’s opening clash.

The early breakthrough put New Zealand on the back foot, with Pakistan’s bowlers maintaining pressure in the initial overs. At the end of 16 overs, the Kiwis were at 73/2, with Will Young and Daryl Mitchell at the crease, aiming to stabilize their innings.

As the match progresses, all eyes will be on both teams to see how they navigate the challenges posed in this high-stakes encounter. Meanwhile, Abrar Ahmed’s dramatic send-off to Conway has already made headlines, setting the stage for an electrifying ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

ALSO READ: ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Begins: Pakistan vs. New Zealand Clash In Opener – Check Full Schedule, Venues And Timings Here!

