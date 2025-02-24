Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
  • Abrar’s Fiery Send-Off To Gill Backfires As India Wins, Gets Trolled After Pakistan’s Loss

Abrar’s Fiery Send-Off To Gill Backfires As India Wins, Gets Trolled After Pakistan’s Loss

After India’s spectacular victory, powered by Virat Kohli’s sensational century, netizens trolled Abrar Ahmed for his over-the-top celebration.

Abrar’s Fiery Send-Off To Gill Backfires As India Wins, Gets Trolled After Pakistan’s Loss


Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed produced a moment of brilliance during the high-octane India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy clash, dismissing India’s vice-captain Shubman Gill with a stunning carrom ball. The dismissal, which came in the 18th over of India’s chase, turned the tide in Pakistan’s favor and left even Virat Kohli shocked at the non-striker’s end.

Chasing a target of 242 at the Dubai International Stadium, India looked in complete control at 100/1, with Gill and Kohli dominating the bowlers. However, Abrar’s magical delivery, reminiscent of R Ashwin’s famous carrom ball, completely deceived Gill, who was batting on 46 off 52 balls. The delivery skidded past Gill’s bat, crashing into the stumps and bringing Pakistan right back into the contest.

Here is the video:

While Pakistan fans erupted in celebration, Abrar’s animated send-off became the talk of the match. The spinner aggressively gestured towards the dressing room, signaling Gill to walk back, adding more drama to the already intense rivalry. His celebration sparked reactions on social media, with many comparing it to some of cricket’s most iconic send-offs.

Virat Kohli, who was at the other end, looked visibly stunned by the dismissal. The Indian chase, which had been smooth until that moment, suddenly seemed more challenging as Pakistan regained momentum. The dismissal injected energy into the Pakistani camp, as they looked to capitalize on the breakthrough.

However, after India’s spectacular victory, powered by Virat Kohli’s sensational century, netizens trolled Abrar Ahmed for his over-the-top celebration. Memes flooded social media, mocking the spinner’s send-off, as Kohli’s masterclass turned the game in India’s favor.

Here is how X users trolled Abrar:

Former India cricketers in the commentary box drew comparisons between Abrar’s delivery and Ashwin’s flicker ball, highlighting the skill and deception involved. The wicket marked a crucial moment in the match, proving why the India-Pakistan rivalry remains one of the most thrilling spectacles in cricket.

As the game progressed, all eyes were on how India would recover from the setback and whether Abrar’s moment of magic would prove decisive in the outcome of the clash.

ALSO READ: ‘Finally, He Can Eat’, Nana Patekar Trends In X After Virat Kohli’s Century Against Pakistan

Abrar Ahmed shubhman gill

