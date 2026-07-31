LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > AC Milan and Italy’s Legendary Defender Franco Baresi Dies At 66, Football World Bid Farewell to ‘Il Capitano’

AC Milan and Italy’s Legendary Defender Franco Baresi Dies At 66, Football World Bid Farewell to ‘Il Capitano’

Football legend Franco Baresi dies at 66. AC Milan and Italy mourn the 1982 World Cup winner, 3-time Champions League champion, and iconic captain.

AC Milan and Italy Legend Franco Baresi Dies At 66; Football World Bid Farewell to 'Il Capitano'. Photo X
AC Milan and Italy Legend Franco Baresi Dies At 66; Football World Bid Farewell to 'Il Capitano'. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 13:24 IST

Italian football is in mourning following the death of legendary defender Franco Baresi at the age of 66 on July 31. Revered as one of the greatest sweepers and defenders in the history of the game, the former AC Milan captain and 1982 World Cup winner passed away at the Humanitas clinic in Rozzano following an extended battle with illness due to an oncological lung disease. 

AC Milan confirmed the heartbreaking news on Friday, paying tribute to the player who spent his entire two-decade professional playing career in the red and black shirt.

You Might Be Interested In

“The entire history of AC Milan is in tears following the passing of Franco Baresi. His example and integrity will be forever etched into the Club’s DNA, just as his iconic number six shirt is,” the Serie A club said in an official statement.

A One-Club Titan and Defending Master

Born in Lombardy in May 1960, Baresi joined Milan’s youth setup in 1974 before making his senior debut at just 17 years old. Known for his incredible tactical reading of the game, elegance on the ball, and fierce tackling prowess, he was handed the captain’s armband at age 22.

Baresi famously demonstrated ultimate loyalty by staying with the club despite back-to-back relegations to Serie B in the early 1980s. He went on to anchor Arrigo Sacchi and Fabio Capello’s historic Milan sides alongside Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Costacurta, and Mauro Tassotti—forming what is widely regarded as the finest defensive line in football history.

Across 716 official appearances, “Il Capitano” led the Rossoneri to 6 Serie A titles, 3 European Cups / Champions Leagues, and 2 Intercontinental Cups. Following his retirement in 1997, Milan retired his No. 6 jersey—the first shirt retirement in the club’s history.

Heroics for Italy’s Azzurri

For the Italian national team, Baresi earned 81 caps. He was part of the squad that lifted the 1982 FIFA World Cup in Spain. In 1994, he delivered one of his most heroic displays, starting the World Cup final against Brazil just 25 days after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery.

Baresi had undergone surgery in August 2025 for a pulmonary nodule and subsequent specialized treatment. One of his final public appearances took place in February 2026, when he carried the Olympic torch at the San Siro during the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina Winter Games.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

AC Milan and Italy’s Legendary Defender Franco Baresi Dies At 66, Football World Bid Farewell to ‘Il Capitano’
Tags: ac milan legend baresi diesfranco baresi age 66franco baresi death ac milanfranco baresi italy world cupfranco baresi number 6 retiredfranco baresi passes awayfranco baresi tribute

RELATED News

Pakistan Panthers vs Asian Stars LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch Asian Legends League 2026, PP vs ANS LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

FIFA Issues Clarification on Controversial FFE Proposal, Slams Media Reports After UEFA Backlash

Former Cristiano Ronaldo Teammate Casemiro Reveals Why he Joined Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami: ‘He is The God of Football’

Know India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will return to the Commonwealth Games final when he competes for gold at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow in the early hours of Saturday, August 1 (IST

Who Is Seema Kaliramna? 27-Year-Old PhD Scholar and Mother Wins Discus Throw Bronze at Commonwealth Games 2026

LATEST NEWS

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 8: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Sees Another Drop, Crosses Rs 150 Crore In India

AC Milan and Italy’s Legendary Defender Franco Baresi Dies At 66, Football World Bid Farewell to ‘Il Capitano’

There Was A Time When Films Sold On Mumtaz’s Name Alone: 6 Blockbuster Hits That Defined Her Stardom

7 Bollywood Movies Based On Real-Life Crime Stories

What Is Happening In Spain’s African City Of Ceuta And Why Thousands Are Fleeing From Morocco

Is Bank Locker Safe? What RBI Rules Say If Your Jewellery Or Valuables Go Missing

From Pastry Art to Baking Mastery: IHE Expo 2026 to Showcase India’s Leading Culinary Competitions

Who Is Arika Kundu? Meet The Minnesota Teen Behind A Pesticide-Removing Invention

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Post-Credits Scene Explained: Jean Grey Debut, Tom Holland’s MCU Future Decoded

PC Jeweller Nears Debt-Free Milestone As Promoter Infuses Fresh Capital; Shares Stay In Focus

AC Milan and Italy’s Legendary Defender Franco Baresi Dies At 66, Football World Bid Farewell to ‘Il Capitano’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AC Milan and Italy’s Legendary Defender Franco Baresi Dies At 66, Football World Bid Farewell to ‘Il Capitano’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

AC Milan and Italy’s Legendary Defender Franco Baresi Dies At 66, Football World Bid Farewell to ‘Il Capitano’
AC Milan and Italy’s Legendary Defender Franco Baresi Dies At 66, Football World Bid Farewell to ‘Il Capitano’
AC Milan and Italy’s Legendary Defender Franco Baresi Dies At 66, Football World Bid Farewell to ‘Il Capitano’
AC Milan and Italy’s Legendary Defender Franco Baresi Dies At 66, Football World Bid Farewell to ‘Il Capitano’

QUICK LINKS