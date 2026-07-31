AC Milan and Italy’s Legendary Defender Franco Baresi Dies At 66, Football World Bid Farewell to ‘Il Capitano’

Italian football is in mourning following the death of legendary defender Franco Baresi at the age of 66 on July 31. Revered as one of the greatest sweepers and defenders in the history of the game, the former AC Milan captain and 1982 World Cup winner passed away at the Humanitas clinic in Rozzano following an extended battle with illness due to an oncological lung disease.

AC Milan confirmed the heartbreaking news on Friday, paying tribute to the player who spent his entire two-decade professional playing career in the red and black shirt.

“The entire history of AC Milan is in tears following the passing of Franco Baresi. His example and integrity will be forever etched into the Club’s DNA, just as his iconic number six shirt is,” the Serie A club said in an official statement.

A One-Club Titan and Defending Master

Born in Lombardy in May 1960, Baresi joined Milan’s youth setup in 1974 before making his senior debut at just 17 years old. Known for his incredible tactical reading of the game, elegance on the ball, and fierce tackling prowess, he was handed the captain’s armband at age 22.

Baresi famously demonstrated ultimate loyalty by staying with the club despite back-to-back relegations to Serie B in the early 1980s. He went on to anchor Arrigo Sacchi and Fabio Capello’s historic Milan sides alongside Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Costacurta, and Mauro Tassotti—forming what is widely regarded as the finest defensive line in football history.

Across 716 official appearances, “Il Capitano” led the Rossoneri to 6 Serie A titles, 3 European Cups / Champions Leagues, and 2 Intercontinental Cups. Following his retirement in 1997, Milan retired his No. 6 jersey—the first shirt retirement in the club’s history.

Heroics for Italy’s Azzurri

For the Italian national team, Baresi earned 81 caps. He was part of the squad that lifted the 1982 FIFA World Cup in Spain. In 1994, he delivered one of his most heroic displays, starting the World Cup final against Brazil just 25 days after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery.

Baresi had undergone surgery in August 2025 for a pulmonary nodule and subsequent specialized treatment. One of his final public appearances took place in February 2026, when he carried the Olympic torch at the San Siro during the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina Winter Games.