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Home > Sports News > AC Milan vs Benfica Europa League Match Live Streaming: Can Ruben Amorim’s Side Start on Winning Note? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

AC Milan vs Benfica Europa League Match Live Streaming: Can Ruben Amorim’s Side Start on Winning Note? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

AC Milan vs Benfica Europa League LIVE Streaming: Two former European champions will meet in the UEFA Europa League when AC Milan begin their campaign against Benfica at San Siro on Wednesday evening. Both clubs missed out on Champions League qualification last season and will be aiming to make a strong start in their bid to lift the trophy. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, TV coverage, team news and predicted playing XIs.

AC Milan vs Benfica Europa League Match Live Streaming: Can Ruben Amorim's Side Start on Winning Note? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India
AC Milan vs Benfica Europa League Match Live Streaming: Can Ruben Amorim's Side Start on Winning Note? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-09-16 23:42 IST

AC Milan vs Benfica Europa League LIVE Streaming: Two former European champions will meet in the UEFA Europa League when AC Milan begin their campaign against Benfica at San Siro on Wednesday evening. Both clubs missed out on Champions League qualification last season and will be aiming to make a strong start in their bid to lift the trophy. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, TV coverage, team news and predicted playing XIs.

AC Milan vs Benfica Europa League Match Details

  • Match: AC Milan vs Benfica, UEFA Europa League
  • Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2026
  • Venue: San Siro, Milan
  • Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST, Thursday, September 17

Where to Watch AC Milan vs Benfica Live on TV?

The AC Milan vs Benfica Europa League match will be broadcast live in India on the Sony Sports Network.

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How to Watch AC Milan vs Benfica Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the AC Milan vs Benfica Europa League clash live on the Sony Liv app and website. The match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, September 17.

AC Milan vs Benfica Team News

AC Milan endured a difficult end to last season, suffering six defeats in their final 10 league matches and subsequently missing out on Champions League football. Max Allegri’s second spell at the club came to an end after one year, with Ruben Amorim appointed as his replacement.

Amorim’s AC Milan are unbeaten so far this season. The Rossoneri started with victories over Torino and Venezia before consecutive Serie A draws against Juventus and Lazio. Milan conceded a late equaliser against Juventus in Turin before recovering from two goals down to secure a draw against Lazio in Rome.

Benfica will also be looking to begin their Europa League campaign positively as two former European champions meet at San Siro. Both teams missed out on Champions League qualification last season and are among the sides expected to compete for the Europa League title.

AC Milan vs Benfica Predicted Playing XIs

AC Milan Predicted XI: Maignan, Terracciano, De Winter, Pavlovic, Chukwueze, Jashari, Musah, Moreira, Pulisic, Cisse, Ramos.

Benfica Predicted XI: Soares, Aursnes, Araujo, Lenglet, Dahl, Palhinha, Barreiro, Silva, Prestianni, Schjelderup, Pavlidis.

AC Milan vs Benfica Europa League Match Prediction

AC Milan enter the Europa League opener unbeaten under Ruben Amorim and will have home advantage at San Siro. Benfica possess considerable European experience and will provide a strong test, but Milan’s unbeaten start and recent ability to recover from difficult situations could make them a competitive side in this opening fixture.

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AC Milan vs Benfica Europa League Match Live Streaming: Can Ruben Amorim’s Side Start on Winning Note? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India
Tags: europa league

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AC Milan vs Benfica Europa League Match Live Streaming: Can Ruben Amorim’s Side Start on Winning Note? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

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AC Milan vs Benfica Europa League Match Live Streaming: Can Ruben Amorim’s Side Start on Winning Note? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India
AC Milan vs Benfica Europa League Match Live Streaming: Can Ruben Amorim’s Side Start on Winning Note? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India
AC Milan vs Benfica Europa League Match Live Streaming: Can Ruben Amorim’s Side Start on Winning Note? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India
AC Milan vs Benfica Europa League Match Live Streaming: Can Ruben Amorim’s Side Start on Winning Note? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India
AC Milan vs Benfica Europa League Match Live Streaming: Can Ruben Amorim’s Side Start on Winning Note? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

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