LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > AC Milan vs Benfica Match Prediction: Who Will Win Europa League 2026-27 Clash? Check Live Streaming Details

AC Milan vs Benfica Match Prediction: Who Will Win Europa League 2026-27 Clash? Check Live Streaming Details

AC Milan vs Benfica match prediction for the UEFA Europa League 2026-27 league phase, including AC Milan vs Benfica live streaming details, match timing, San Siro venue, team news, predicted score, SonyLIV streaming, and Sony Sports Network TV coverage in India.

AC Milan will face Benfica in the Europa League. Image Credit: X
AC Milan will face Benfica in the Europa League. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-09-16 23:10 IST

AC Milan vs Benfica Match Prediction: AC Milan will kick off against Benfica for the UEFA Europa League 2026-27 at San Siro on the evening of Wednesday, September 16. This fixture is a reunion of one of the competition’s top-tier outfits, with both aiming to open the league stage on a high note.

The game will start at 9:00 PM CEST, with the time here in Bangalore being 12:30 AM on September 17 at the San Siro. The Rossoneri announced that this is the 1st matchday of the Europa League league phase.

You Might Be Interested In

AC Milan vs Benfica Match Details

  • Match: AC Milan vs Benfica
  • Competition: UEFA Europa League 2026-27
  • Date: September 16, 2026
  • Venue: San Siro, Milan
  • Kick-off: 12:30 AM IST, September 17
  • Live Streaming: SonyLIV
  • TV: Sony Sports Network

AC Milan vs Benfica Live Streaming Details in India

Sony Sports Network will broadcast the UEFA Europa League 2026-27, together with streaming on SonyLIV, only to the people of India. Sony Pictures Networks India has been awarded exclusive media rights for club competitions of the UEFA in this region, while currently on SonyLIV sports programs Europa League 2026-27 coverage is included.

Europa League 2026/27: AC Milan Team News

AC Milan is coming into this showdown with a great record in Serie A, having lost only a few matches recently. Though, they have suffered consecutive 1-1 draws, which stopped a potential record-making start. They were even going down 2-0 before they managed to pull back two goals late through two goals by Moreno. Die Moreno came off the substitutes’ bench to score those goals.

Europa League 2026/27: Benfica Team News

Romping home 1-0 against Braga at Estdio do Drago, Porto have not had any competitive matches outside home as yet, their only game being Braga away in the cup where they were also knocked out. With the domestic fixtures, the Portuguese giants have had it all so far, collecting 12 of the 18 available points after six games, as stated in the article written by Milan’s journalist.

AC Milan vs Benfica Match Prediction

It should be a really exciting match. Benfica have been very creative on the offensive side of the game lately. To Milan’s advantage, they will be playing the match at their ground. With Milan’s home ground, unbeaten record, and good results against Benfica, they have reason to feel confident. At the same time, if Benfica maintain their European qualifying campaign and their forwards play well, Amorim’s team will be forced to quickly get moving.

AC Milan vs Benfica Winner Prediction: AC Milan 2-1 Benfica

Also Read: Everton vs Wolves Match Prediction: Who Will Win Carabao Cup 2026-27 Clash? Check Live Streaming Details

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

AC Milan vs Benfica Match Prediction: Who Will Win Europa League 2026-27 Clash? Check Live Streaming Details
Tags: AC Milan vs Benficaeuropa league

RELATED News

India vs West Indies T20Is: BCCI Announce Shreyas Iyer-led T20I Squad, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy Remains Unavailable

IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return as India Announce ODI Squad; Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi Get Maiden Call-Ups

Everton vs Wolves Match Prediction: Who Will Win Carabao Cup 2026-27 Clash? Check Live Streaming Details

Max vs 100 Live Streaming: How to Watch Max Verstappen Race 100 Karters For Free on YouTube in India

East Bengal vs Al Hussein Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Red And Gold Brigade in AFC Champions League Two?

LATEST NEWS

‘Never Met Her’, Allegations ‘Evidence-Free’: Aaditya Thackeray Denies Knowing Disha Salian After CBI FIR; What Investigation Says

‘Illegal and Invalid’: Why India Rejected Pakistan, China Boundary Commission

IIFA 2027 Is Coming To Abu Dhabi! Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor And More To Light Up Yas Island; Check Dates, Venue And Star Line-Up

Bhagwant Mann Govt Constitutes 7-Member Coordination Committee To Coordinate With Sri Akal Takht Sahib On Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Amendment Act

60:40 Formula Was Established Between Punjab & Haryana; Proposed Rules Seek To Undermine Punjab’s Share In Chandigarh: Baltej Pannu

Snake Falls On Man Carrying Child At Maharashtra Waterfall; Here’s What Happened Next | Watch

CBFC Reconstituted With 18 Members; Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty, Priyadarshan Among New Appointees

Ankita Lokhande Faces Trolls Over Viral Ganpati Videos; ‘Overacting’ And ‘Aarti Ko Mazak Bana Diya’ Comments Flood Social Media

Women Bathing In Ganga Go Viral; Questions Over Authenticity Spark Debate

Mandakini Reveals Truth Behind Dawood Ibrahim Photo: Was She Invited By The Don To Sharjah Cricket Match? What Really Happened?

AC Milan vs Benfica Match Prediction: Who Will Win Europa League 2026-27 Clash? Check Live Streaming Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AC Milan vs Benfica Match Prediction: Who Will Win Europa League 2026-27 Clash? Check Live Streaming Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

AC Milan vs Benfica Match Prediction: Who Will Win Europa League 2026-27 Clash? Check Live Streaming Details
AC Milan vs Benfica Match Prediction: Who Will Win Europa League 2026-27 Clash? Check Live Streaming Details
AC Milan vs Benfica Match Prediction: Who Will Win Europa League 2026-27 Clash? Check Live Streaming Details
AC Milan vs Benfica Match Prediction: Who Will Win Europa League 2026-27 Clash? Check Live Streaming Details
AC Milan vs Benfica Match Prediction: Who Will Win Europa League 2026-27 Clash? Check Live Streaming Details

QUICK LINKS