AC Milan vs Benfica Match Prediction: Who Will Win Europa League 2026-27 Clash? Check Live Streaming Details

AC Milan vs Benfica Match Prediction: AC Milan will kick off against Benfica for the UEFA Europa League 2026-27 at San Siro on the evening of Wednesday, September 16. This fixture is a reunion of one of the competition’s top-tier outfits, with both aiming to open the league stage on a high note.

The game will start at 9:00 PM CEST, with the time here in Bangalore being 12:30 AM on September 17 at the San Siro. The Rossoneri announced that this is the 1st matchday of the Europa League league phase.

AC Milan vs Benfica Match Details

Match: AC Milan vs Benfica

Competition: UEFA Europa League 2026-27

Date: September 16, 2026

Venue: San Siro, Milan

Kick-off: 12:30 AM IST, September 17

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

TV: Sony Sports Network

AC Milan vs Benfica Live Streaming Details in India

Sony Sports Network will broadcast the UEFA Europa League 2026-27, together with streaming on SonyLIV, only to the people of India. Sony Pictures Networks India has been awarded exclusive media rights for club competitions of the UEFA in this region, while currently on SonyLIV sports programs Europa League 2026-27 coverage is included.

Europa League 2026/27: AC Milan Team News

AC Milan is coming into this showdown with a great record in Serie A, having lost only a few matches recently. Though, they have suffered consecutive 1-1 draws, which stopped a potential record-making start. They were even going down 2-0 before they managed to pull back two goals late through two goals by Moreno. Die Moreno came off the substitutes’ bench to score those goals.

Europa League 2026/27: Benfica Team News

Romping home 1-0 against Braga at Estdio do Drago, Porto have not had any competitive matches outside home as yet, their only game being Braga away in the cup where they were also knocked out. With the domestic fixtures, the Portuguese giants have had it all so far, collecting 12 of the 18 available points after six games, as stated in the article written by Milan’s journalist.

AC Milan vs Benfica Match Prediction

It should be a really exciting match. Benfica have been very creative on the offensive side of the game lately. To Milan’s advantage, they will be playing the match at their ground. With Milan’s home ground, unbeaten record, and good results against Benfica, they have reason to feel confident. At the same time, if Benfica maintain their European qualifying campaign and their forwards play well, Amorim’s team will be forced to quickly get moving.

AC Milan vs Benfica Winner Prediction: AC Milan 2-1 Benfica

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