AC Milan vs Internazionale Prediction: Milan Derby Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

AC Milan vs Internazionale Prediction: One of football’s most legendary clashes find their way to the southern hemisphere when AC Milan and Inter Milan face off once more in the Derby della Madonnina at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. Although they claim to be a mere friendly pre-season match, the rivalry between the two Milan powerhouse teams is always a real fiery match, where both will try to gather strength heading into the 2026-27 season. The Rossoneri are coming off a 2-2 performance against Celtic, whereas Inter were only 1-1 in a game against Manchester City in their most recent pre-season.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Match Details

Match AC Milan vs Inter Milan Competition Club Friendly Date August 5, 2026 Venue Optus Stadium, Perth Kick-off Time 11:00 PM UTC, 4:30 PM IST Fixture Derby della Madonnina

AC Milan Team News

Since taking charge of Milan, Ruben Amorim is trying out different players in various positions through the team’s pre-season training. Luka Modric, the highly experienced central midfielder, should be the main man in central midfield; Then again, Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao will be the two main options in attack. Samuel Chukwueze too had very good recent performances through which he could earn a place in the starting line-up.

While AC Milan have shown quite promising attacking play at times, they have had serious issues with defensive organization after conceding two goals against Celtic.

AC Milan Likely Lineup: Maignan; Tomori, Pavlovic, Thiaw; Jimenez, Modric, Fofana, Hernandez; Pulisic, Leao, Chukwueze.

Inter Milan Team News

After having signed the ex-Roma captain Cristian Chivu, the Nerazurri have been very disciplined in pre-season. Still, several fitness problems have been identified which may limit their chances on the pitch. The forwards are expected to be led by the captain Lautaro Martinez, while the returning Marcus Thuram may well get some playing time after the first game. In all probability, the duo of midfielders Nicolo Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu will form a solid midfield.

In the previous season, Inter won Serie A and will try to keep the same spirit this upcoming season.

Inter Milan Likely Lineup: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Sucic, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro Martinez.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Live Streaming Details

Fans can watch the Milan Derby through official club streaming platforms. In Italy, the match can be watched on DAZN and Sky Sports. For those who are not subscribed to these channels, the iconic AC Milan vs Inter Milan clash will also be available on a pay-per-view basis on OneFootball and DAZN.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Match Prediction

In reality, pre-season results shouldn’t be read too deeply into; it’s noticeable that Inter seem slightly more advanced in their preparations, and also have a more settled team to fall back on. Still, Milan’s attacking line of Leao, Pulisic, and Chukwueze can tear apart defenses with their skill.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Prediction: AC Milan 1-2 Inter Milan

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