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Home > Sports News > AC Milan vs Man Utd Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Club Friendly Match in UK, US and Italy And More

AC Milan vs Man Utd Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Club Friendly Match in UK, US and Italy And More

Manchester United will take on AC Milan in a pre-season friendly at the Tarczynski Arena in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday, August 15, 2026. The fixture will be a notable reunion for former Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim, who will face his old club after leaving the Premier League side in January 2026. The match will also see Marcus Rashford return to face Manchester United following his spell at FC Barcelona.

AC Milan vs Man Utd Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Club Friendly Match in UK, US and Italy And More
AC Milan vs Man Utd Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Club Friendly Match in UK, US and Italy And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 19:31 IST

AC Milan vs Man Utd Club Friendly LIVE Streaming: Manchester United will take on AC Milan in a pre-season friendly at the Tarczynski Arena in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday, August 15, 2026. The fixture will be a notable reunion for former Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim, who will face his old club after leaving the Premier League side in January 2026. The match will also see Marcus Rashford return to face Manchester United following his spell at FC Barcelona.

AC Milan vs Man Utd Club Friendly Match Details

  • Match: AC Milan vs Manchester United, Club Friendly
  • Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026
  • Venue: Tarczynski Arena, Warsaw, Poland
  • Kick-off Time: 8:15 PM IST | 3:45 PM BST

Where to Watch AC Milan vs Man Utd Live on TV?

The provided source does not confirm a traditional television broadcast for the AC Milan vs Manchester United pre-season friendly in the UK, US or Italy.

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How to Watch AC Milan vs Man Utd Live Streaming?

Fans around the world can watch the AC Milan vs Manchester United pre-season friendly live on MUTV. In India, the match will also be available to stream live on the FanCode mobile app and website.

AC Milan vs Man Utd Team News

Manchester United will face former head coach Ruben Amorim in this pre-season encounter. Amorim was sacked by the Premier League club in January 2026, with Michael Carrick subsequently taking charge and guiding United to Champions League qualification. AC Milan will also be looking to improve their form under Amorim, while the fixture will mark Marcus Rashford’s return against Manchester United after his spell at FC Barcelona.

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AC Milan vs Man Utd Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Club Friendly Match in UK, US and Italy And More
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AC Milan vs Man Utd Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Club Friendly Match in UK, US and Italy And More
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