ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 LIVE: India A, led by Tilak Varma, will be among the teams to watch in the competition. The Indian side has a strong mix of established names and emerging talent, including Rinku Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Harshit Rana. India A will begin its campaign against Nepal on November 20 before facing Pakistan A in a highly anticipated group-stage clash on November 22.

Defending champions Pakistan Shaheens will also be keen to retain their title. The tournament features 15 matches, including 12 group-stage fixtures, two semi-finals and the final. The top two teams from each group will progress to the knockout stage, with the semi-finals scheduled for November 26 and 27.

The matches will be played across two venues in Doha: West End Park International Cricket Stadium and the University of Doha for Science and Technology Ground. Fans in India will be able to follow the tournament through the Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV, with television and digital coverage available.

ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Tournament Details

Tournament: ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

Dates: November 19 to 29, 2026

Host Country: Qatar

Host City: Doha

Teams: India A, Pakistan A, Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A, Nepal, United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong, China

Total Matches: 15

Format: 50-over

Defending Champions: Pakistan Shaheens

Final: November 29, 2026

ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Groups

The eight participating teams have been divided into two groups.

Group A:

Bangladesh A

Sri Lanka A

Afghanistan A

Hong Kong, China

Group B:

India A

Pakistan A (Pakistan Shaheens)

Nepal

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Full Schedule And Fixtures

Here is the complete schedule, with all match timings mentioned in Indian Standard Time (IST).

November 19, Thursday

Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong, China – 11:30 AM IST

Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A – 3:30 PM IST

November 20, Friday

Pakistan A vs United Arab Emirates – 11:30 AM IST

India A vs Nepal – 3:30 PM IST

November 21, Saturday

Sri Lanka A vs Hong Kong, China – 11:30 AM IST

Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A – 3:30 PM IST

November 22, Sunday

United Arab Emirates vs Nepal – 11:30 AM IST

India A vs Pakistan A – 3:30 PM IST

November 23, Monday

Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong, China – 11:30 AM IST

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A – 3:30 PM IST

November 24, Tuesday

India A vs United Arab Emirates – 11:30 AM IST

Pakistan A vs Nepal – 3:30 PM IST

November 26, Thursday

1st Semi-Final: Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up – 3:30 PM IST

November 27, Friday

2nd Semi-Final: Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up – 3:30 PM IST

November 29, Sunday

Final – 3:30 PM IST

India A Squad For ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

India A Squad: Tilak Varma (Captain), Rinku Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan and Ayush Badoni.

Pakistan A Squad For ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

Pakistan A Squad: Abdul Samad (Captain), Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Danish Aziz, Farhan Yousaf, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rohail Nazir (WK), Saad Masood, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Sufyan Moqim.

Sri Lanka A Squad For ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

Sri Lanka A Squad: Pavan Rathnayake (Captain), Sineth Jayawardena, Lasith Croospulle, Nipun Dhananjaya, Janith Liyanage, Ravindu Fernando, Chamika Heenatigala, Wanuja Sahan, Nishan Madushka (WK), Sharujan Shanmuganathan (WK), Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dulaj Samuditha, Duvindu Ranatunga, Lahiru Samarakoon and Garuka Sanketh.

Bangladesh A Squad For ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

Bangladesh A Squad: Mohammad Naim, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Yasir Ali, Sabbir Rahman, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Mohammad Saifuddin, Parvez Hossain Emon (WK), Rakibul Hasan, Md Rubel, Ripon Mondol and Iqbal Hossain Emon.

Afghanistan A Squad For ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

Afghanistan A Squad: Imran Mir, Hassan Eisakhil, Darwish Rasooli, Faisal Shinozada, Bahir Shah, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Naseer Khan Maroofkhil, Farmanullah Safi, Ikram Alikhil (Captain and WK), Ishaq Rahimi (WK), AM Ghazanfar, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami and Naveed Zadran.

Hong Kong, China Squad For ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

Hong Kong, China Squad: Babar Hayat, Hafeez Khan, Abdul Samad Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Aizaz Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Anshuman Rath (WK), Shahid Wasif (WK), Zeeshan Ali (WK), Ateeq Iqbal, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Hassan Khan Mohammad and Reyansh Sharma.

Nepal Squad For ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

Nepal Squad: Arjun Kumal, Kushal Bhurtel, Sundeep Jora, Ishan Pandey, Rashid Khan, Dev Khanal, Pawan Sarraf, Nandan Yadav, Sompal Kami, Lokesh Bam (WK), Deepak Dumre (WK), Sandeep Lamichhane (Captain), Basir Ahamad, Lalit Rajbanshi and Abhishesh Gautam.

United Arab Emirates Squad For ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

UAE Squad: Sohaib Khan, Ansh Tandon, Ethan DSouza, Noorullah Ayobi, Basil Hameed, Ayaan Misbah, Muhammad Shahdad, Muhammad Mohsin, Awais Ali Shah, Aryansh Sharma (WK), Uddish Suri, Zahid Ali, Omid Rahman and Ibrar Ahmad.

ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 LIVE Telecast And Streaming Details

Cricket fans in India can watch the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 live on the Sony Sports Network. The television broadcast will bring the tournament’s matches to viewers across the country.

For digital viewers, live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Fans can follow the matches on their smartphones, tablets, laptops and smart TVs through the streaming platform.

India TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

India LIVE Streaming: SonyLIV app and website