ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Full Schedule: Dates, Fixtures, Groups, India A Squad, Format And All You Need To Know

ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: The ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 is set to take place in Doha, Qatar, from November 19 to 29. The 50-over tournament will feature eight teams, including India A, Pakistan A, Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong, China.

India A, led by Tilak Varma, will headline the competition alongside defending champions Pakistan Shaheens. The tournament will provide an opportunity for emerging and established players from across Asia to showcase their talent and compete for continental honours.

The competition will feature 15 matches, comprising 12 group-stage fixtures, two semi-finals and the final. India A and Pakistan A have been placed in Group B, setting up an eagerly anticipated clash between the two sides on November 22.

ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Tournament Format

The ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 will be played in the 50-over format, with eight participating teams divided into two groups of four.

Each team will play three group-stage matches against the other sides in its respective group. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

The knockout stage will follow a crossover format, with the Group A winner facing the Group B runner-up in the first semi-final, while the Group B winner will take on the Group A runner-up in the second semi-final.

The first semi-final is scheduled for November 26, followed by the second semi-final on November 27. The tournament final will take place on November 29.

ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Groups

The eight participating teams have been divided into two groups.

Group A:

Bangladesh A

Sri Lanka A

Afghanistan A

Hong Kong, China

Group B:

India A

Pakistan A (Pakistan Shaheens)

Nepal

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

India A and Pakistan A will compete in Group B, with their group-stage encounter scheduled for November 22. The match is expected to be one of the biggest attractions of the tournament.

ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Full Schedule And Fixtures

The group-stage matches will begin on November 19, with Bangladesh A taking on Hong Kong, China, in the opening fixture. Sri Lanka A will face Afghanistan A in the second match of the tournament on the same day.

Here is the complete schedule of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, with all timings mentioned in Indian Standard Time (IST).

November 19, Thursday

Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong, China – 11:30 AM IST

Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A – 3:30 PM IST

November 20, Friday

Pakistan A vs United Arab Emirates – 11:30 AM IST

India A vs Nepal – 3:30 PM IST

November 21, Saturday

Sri Lanka A vs Hong Kong, China – 11:30 AM IST

Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A – 3:30 PM IST

November 22, Sunday

United Arab Emirates vs Nepal – 11:30 AM IST

India A vs Pakistan A – 3:30 PM IST

November 23, Monday

Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong, China – 11:30 AM IST

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A – 3:30 PM IST

November 24, Tuesday

India A vs United Arab Emirates – 11:30 AM IST

Pakistan A vs Nepal – 3:30 PM IST

November 26, Thursday

1st Semi-Final (Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up) – 3:30 PM IST

November 27, Friday

2nd Semi-Final (Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up) – 3:30 PM IST

November 29, Sunday

Final – 3:30 PM IST

ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Venues

The tournament will be hosted across two cricket venues in Doha, Qatar.

West End Park International Cricket Stadium: The venue will host several group-stage matches, both semi-finals and the tournament final. It will also stage the India A vs Pakistan A encounter on November 22.

University of Doha for Science and Technology Ground: The ground will host selected group-stage fixtures, including matches involving Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, India A and Pakistan A.

India A Squad C Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

India A Squad: Tilak Varma (Captain), Rinku Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan and Ayush Badoni.

Pakistan A Squad

Pakistan A Squad: Abdul Samad (Captain), Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Danish Aziz, Farhan Yousaf, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rohail Nazir (WK), Saad Masood, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Sufyan Moqim.

Who Are The Defending Champions Of ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars?

Pakistan Shaheens enter the 2026 tournament as the defending champions of the 50-over edition of the competition.

They won the previous 50-over edition in 2023 in Sri Lanka, defeating India A by 128 runs in the final. Pakistan also won the most recent T20-format edition, beating Bangladesh A in a final decided by a Super Over.

ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Live Telecast And Streaming Details

The ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can also watch the tournament live on the SonyLIV app and website, which will provide digital streaming coverage of the matches.

Viewers can follow the action on television through Sony Sports Network or stream the matches on SonyLIV.