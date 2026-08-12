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Home > Sports News > ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2026 Schedule: Fixtures, Venues And Teams Announced | Road to Asia Cup 2027

ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2026 Schedule: Fixtures, Venues And Teams Announced | Road to Asia Cup 2027

With Asia Cup 2027 less than a year away, the road to the multi-nation tournament will begin on August 30 as the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 fixtures have been unveiled.

ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2026 Schedule: Fixtures, Venues And Teams Announced | Road to Asia Cup 2027. (Image Credits: Hardik Pandya Instagram)
ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2026 Schedule: Fixtures, Venues And Teams Announced | Road to Asia Cup 2027. (Image Credits: Hardik Pandya Instagram)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-08-12 16:06 IST

With Asia Cup 2027 less than a year away, the road to the multi-nation tournament will begin on August 30 as the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2026 fixtures have been unveiled. Ten Teams in Nepal, Hong Kong China, Malaysia, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and Singapore will compete for one final spot in Asia Cup 2027 as Malaysia will serve as hosts for the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2026.

ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2026: Ten teams divided into groups of two

Group A: Nepal, Hong Kong China, Malaysia, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia.

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Group B: UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Singapore.

ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2026: Here are the fixtures for the ten-team event

August 30: Oman vs Singapore, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

August 30: Hong Kong China vs Saudi Arabia – YSD UKM Oval, Bangi, Malaysia

August 31: Qatar vs UAE – Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

August 31: Bahrain vs Nepal – YSD UKM Oval, Bangi, Malaysia

September 1: Saudi Arabia vs Malaysia – Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

September 1: Singapore vs Kuwait – YSD UKM Oval, Bangi, Malaysia

September 2: Bahrain vs Hong Kong China – Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

September 2: Qatar vs Oman – YSD UKM Oval, Bangi, Malaysia

September 3: Kuwait vs UAE – Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

September 3: Malaysia vs Nepal – YSD UKM Oval, Bangi, Malaysia

September 4: Singapore vs Qatar – Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

September 4: Saudi Arabia vs Bahrain – YSD UKM Oval, Bangi, Malaysia

September 5: Oman vs Kuwait – Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

September 5: Hong Kong China vs Malaysia – YSD UKM Oval, Bangi, Malaysia

September 6: Nepal vs Saudi Arabia – Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

September 6: UAE vs Singapore – YSD UKM Oval, Bangi, Malaysia

September 7: Malaysia vs Bahrain – Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

September 7: Kuwait vs Qatar – YSD UKM Oval, Bangi, Malaysia

September 8: Nepal vs Hong Kong China – Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

September 8: UAE vs Oman – YSD UKM Oval, Bangi, Malaysia

September 10: A1 vs B2, 1st Semi-Final – Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

September 10: B1 vs A2, 2nd Semi-Final – YSD UKM Oval, Bangi, Malaysia

September 12: 3rd Place Playoff – YSD UKM Oval, Bangi, Malaysia.

September 12: Final – Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Asia Cup 2027: Which teams have already qualified for the tournament?

Defending champions India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have earned direct qualification for the tournament that is likely to take place from June 18 to July 4 in Bangladesh.

Due to the ODI World Cup looming, the tournament will be held in the 50-overs format.

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ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2026 Schedule: Fixtures, Venues And Teams Announced | Road to Asia Cup 2027
Tags: ACC Premier CupACC Premier Cup 2026Asia CupAsia Cup 2027team india

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ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2026 Schedule: Fixtures, Venues And Teams Announced | Road to Asia Cup 2027
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