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Home > Sports News > ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026: Check Schedule, Squads, Groups, Venues, Match Timings, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026: Check Schedule, Squads, Groups, Venues, Match Timings, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026: The upcoming edition of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup will be held in Muscat, Oman, from November 5 to 14. Eight teams, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, will compete for the continental title, with India beginning their campaign against Nepal. Check the complete schedule, groups, India squad and live streaming details.

ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026: Check Schedule, Squads, Groups, Venues, Match Timings, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Tue 2026-11-03 11:03 IST

ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026: Young cricketers from across Asia will get an opportunity to compete for continental honours as the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup returns for its latest edition. The tournament will feature eight teams divided into two groups, with the league stage determining the four semi-finalists.

India have been placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Led by captain Lakshya Raichandani, the Indian side will open its campaign against Nepal before facing Pakistan and the UAE in the group stage. The tournament will be played in Oman, with the semi-finals scheduled for November 12 and the final on November 14.

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ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026: Dates And Venue

The tournament will take place from November 5 to 14, 2026, in Muscat, Oman. The group-stage fixtures listed for the competition will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, with matches scheduled on Ministry Turf 1 and Ministry Turf 2. India’s fixtures are listed at the Oman Cricket Academy (OCC) Turf 1 and Turf 2 in Muscat in the BCCI announcement.

ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 Groups

Eight teams have been divided into two groups of four. Each side will play the other teams in its group, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the semi-finals.

Group A

  • India U19

  • Pakistan U19

  • Nepal U19

  • United Arab Emirates U19

Group B

  • Bangladesh U19

  • Sri Lanka U19

  • Afghanistan U19

  • Malaysia U19

ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 Full Schedule

All group-stage matches in the fixture list provided are scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST (9:00 AM local time in Oman).

  • November 5, Thursday – 1st Match, Group B: Sri Lanka U19 vs Malaysia U19 – Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Ministry Turf 2.

  • November 5, Thursday – 2nd Match, Group B: Bangladesh U19 vs Afghanistan U19 – Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Ministry Turf 1.

  • November 6, Friday – 3rd Match, Group A: Pakistan U19 vs UAE U19 – Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Ministry Turf 2.

  • November 6, Friday – 4th Match, Group A: India U19 vs Nepal U19 – OCC Turf 1, Muscat.

  • November 7, Saturday – 5th Match, Group B: Afghanistan U19 vs Malaysia U19 – Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Ministry Turf 2.

  • November 7, Saturday – 6th Match, Group B: Sri Lanka U19 vs Bangladesh U19 – Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Ministry Turf 1.

  • November 8, Sunday – 7th Match, Group A: UAE U19 vs Nepal U19 – Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Ministry Turf 1.

  • November 8, Sunday – 8th Match, Group A: India U19 vs Pakistan U19 – OCC Turf 1, Muscat.

  • November 9, Monday – 9th Match, Group B: Bangladesh U19 vs Malaysia U19 – Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Ministry Turf 2.

  • November 9, Monday – 10th Match, Group B: Sri Lanka U19 vs Afghanistan U19 – Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Ministry Turf 1.

  • November 10, Tuesday – 11th Match, Group A: India U19 vs UAE U19 – OCC Turf 2, Muscat.

  • November 10, Tuesday – 12th Match, Group A: Pakistan U19 vs Nepal U19 – Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Ministry Turf 1.

ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 Knockout Schedule

  • November 12, Thursday – Semi-final 1: Group A winner vs Group B runner-up (A1 vs B2) – Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Ministry Turf 2.

  • November 12, Thursday – Semi-final 2: Group B winner vs Group A runner-up (B1 vs A2) – Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Ministry Turf 1.

  • November 14, Saturday – Final: Semi-final winners – Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Ministry Turf 2.

India U19 Squad For ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026

India U19 squad: Lakshya Raichandani (Captain), Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineeth, Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (Vice-Captain), Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (WK), Rajat Baghel (WK), V. Yashveer, Aryan Savsani, Mohit Ulva, Kavya Patel, Shavin Vinod and Ishan Sood.

India U19 Fixtures At ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026

India will play all three group-stage matches in Muscat. The clash against Pakistan is among the key fixtures in the group, while the final league match against the UAE will complete India’s route to the semi-final stage.

  • November 6: India U19 vs Nepal U19 – OCC Turf 1, Muscat, 10:30 AM IST.

  • November 8: India U19 vs Pakistan U19 – OCC Turf 1, Muscat, 10:30 AM IST.

  • November 10: India U19 vs UAE U19 – OCC Turf 2, Muscat, 10:30 AM IST.

ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 Live Streaming Details

How To Watch ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 Live In India?

  • Live streaming: SonyLIV.

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ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026: Check Schedule, Squads, Groups, Venues, Match Timings, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
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ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026: Check Schedule, Squads, Groups, Venues, Match Timings, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

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ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026: Check Schedule, Squads, Groups, Venues, Match Timings, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
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ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026: Check Schedule, Squads, Groups, Venues, Match Timings, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026: Check Schedule, Squads, Groups, Venues, Match Timings, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026: Check Schedule, Squads, Groups, Venues, Match Timings, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

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